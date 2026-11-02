Kalpataru Properties To Buy Remaining Stake In Thane Project Firms For Rs 53 Cr

Kalpataru Properties |

Mumbai: Kalpataru Limited announced that its subsidiary Kalpataru Properties Limited will acquire a 16.67% stake in two step-down subsidiaries developing the Kalpataru Parkcity project in Thane. The board of Kalpataru Properties approved the transaction on October 31, 2026, according to a stock exchange filing.

Deal Details And Cost

Kalpataru Properties will buy 8,00,83,333 equity shares of Agile Real Estate Private Limited for Rs 5,205.42 lakhs in cash. It will also acquire 12,284 equity shares of Agile Real Estate Dev Private Limited for Rs 49.14 lakhs in cash.

Project Ownership

The acquisition will make both target companies wholly owned subsidiaries of Kalpataru Properties and step-down wholly owned subsidiaries of Kalpataru Limited. The move entitles the parent company to 100% of the project surplus and cash flows from the Thane township.

Financial Background

Agile Real Estate Private Limited reported a turnover of Rs 41,090 lakhs for the financial year ended March 31, 2026. Its turnover stood at Rs 60,482 lakhs in 2024-25 and Rs 33,399 lakhs in 2023-24. Agile Real Estate Dev Private Limited recorded no revenue from operations across the last three financial years.

Completion Timeline

The transaction is scheduled for completion within a period of 60 days, subject to the receipt of necessary regulatory approvals.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.