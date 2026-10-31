Thane: Junoon Youth Festival Opens To Overwhelming Gen Z Response, Showcases Career And Startup Opportunities

Thane's Junoon Festival Brings Together Young People For Career Guidance, Heritage Experiences, Wellness Activities And Entrepreneurship | File Photo

Thane, October 31, 2026: Siddhant Pratishthan has launched a unique two-day youth festival titled "Junoon", tailored specifically for Generation Z, college students, and young professionals exploring new career pathways.

The grand opening took place at the Balasaheb Thackeray Art Gallery near Teen Hath Naka, inaugurated by Dr. Revati Srinivasan. The festival has drawn an unprecedented and enthusiastic turnout from the city's youth.

The two-day mega event blends high-energy engagement and entertainment with practical career discovery, offering a vibrant platform for young minds.

Diverse Zones And Cutting-Edge Attractions

The festival features an array of specialised pavilions designed to engage and educate attendees:

Career and Future Health Zones: Focused on professional guidance and emerging industry trends.

Thane Heritage Exhibition: Showcasing the rich historical and cultural tapestry of the city.

'Phulpakharu' Pavilion: Dedicated to mental health and holistic wellness.

A major crowd puller is the integration of futuristic technology-driven wellness experiences, including AI-powered skin scanning, cryotherapy, red-light therapy, EMS suits, lymphatic compression, hydrogen inhalation, and advanced foot analysis.

Additionally, cultural performances such as poetry readings, musical showcases, storytelling sessions, and stand-up comedy have added a lively charm to the festival.

Fostering A Connection With Thane’s Rich History

Addressing the gathering during the inauguration, Dr. Revati Srinivasan, Principal of Smt. Sulochanadevi Singhania School, expressed immense pride:

"Hosting an event like 'Junoon' in Thane makes us proud to be Thaneites. Through Junoon, we are reconnecting our youth with our culture and heritage. It is vital for the younger generation to recognise that Thane is culturally and historically rich. The beautiful harmony between our traditional roots and modernity is what binds us together and sustains our community spirit."

Festival Director and Founder of Siddhant Pratishthan, Sadhanatai Pradhan, elaborated on the vision behind the initiative:

"The primary objective of organising 'Junoon' was to bridge the gap and bring Thane’s historical narrative to the forefront. Long before the Taj Mahal, structures like St. John Church stood here, and the Kopineshwar Temple remains a monumental testament to our rich socio-religious history. Marco Polo referenced Thane in his writings as early as 1270, and the Ghodbandar Road finds its earliest recorded mentions back in 650 CE. Such a glorious historical background is largely unknown to today's youth.

“Today, a disconnect exists where people move to new pockets of Thane, commute for work, and remain detached from the city’s soul. 'Junoon' is our first step toward rectifying this. Alongside history, we integrated career guidance to attract and empower students. Moving forward, we intend to sustain these efforts year-round through initiatives like the Startup Page, Founders' Table, Readers Club, and Run Club to provide meaningful direction to our youth."

She added, "We want the youth of Thane to unite and actively shape the city's future. Their voices must resonate loudly across Thane, helping them craft their lives according to their aspirations and vision."

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Focus On Startups And Entrepreneurship

To support aspiring entrepreneurs and early-stage startups, "Junoon" features dedicated startup workshops, expert-led mentorship sessions, inspirational keynote addresses, investor networking interactions, and a much-anticipated 'Startup Pitch Competition' scheduled for Sunday.

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