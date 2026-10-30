Thane Municipal Corporation Shifts 10 Per Cent Weekly Water Cut From Wednesday To Monday Starting November 2; Check Affected Areas

Thane residents in several localities will face the weekly water shutdown every Monday under the revised schedule | File Photo (Representational Image)

Thane, October 30, 2026: In a major administrative revision to its water conservation strategy, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has announced that the citywide 10 per cent weekly water cut will now be enforced every Monday instead of Wednesday.

The revised schedule will take effect from November 2, 2026, altering the shutdown pattern across both the municipal network and the supply managed by STEM Water Distribution & Infrastructure Company Pvt. Ltd.

The decision was formalised during a joint high-level review meeting chaired by Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao alongside STEM managing directors and senior water department officials.

State Directives Prompt Schedule Change

The strategic shift comes in response to strict state government directives mandating the disciplined management and prioritisation of drinking water reserves until August 31, 2027.

Amid rising concerns over potential drought-like conditions linked to the global El Niño phenomenon, local governing bodies across Maharashtra have been tasked with taking proactive measures to minimise water scarcity risks.

By shifting to a weekly Monday shutdown, municipal authorities aim to balance regional consumption demands while ensuring long-term resource security for the city through the upcoming dry months.

Areas Affected By Monday Water Cut

The weekly Monday water cut will temporarily impact supply pressure and availability across key geographical zones in Thane. The affected localities include Ghodbunder Road, Lokmanya Nagar, Vartak Nagar, Saket, Rutu Park, Jail Area, Gandhi Nagar, Rustomjee, Siddhanchal, Indira Nagar, Rupadevi, Srinagar, Samata Nagar, Siddheshwar, Eternity, Johnson, Mumbra and select parts of Kalwa.

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Municipal officials have urged residents across these neighbourhoods to adapt to the updated timeline, store sufficient water in advance of each Monday shutdown and eliminate avoidable wastage to support the city's conservation efforts.

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