 Thane Municipal Corporation Announces Weekly 24-Hour Water Shutdown Across City Every Wednesday Amid State-Mandated 10% Cut; Check Affected Areas
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Thane Municipal Corporation Announces Weekly 24-Hour Water Shutdown Across City Every Wednesday Amid State-Mandated 10% Cut; Check Affected Areas

TMC will suspend water supply across several Thane localities every Wednesday from 9 am to Thursday at 9 am, starting October 28, 2026. The weekly shutdown implements Maharashtra's mandated 10% water cut amid concerns over reservoir levels and potential El Niño-linked drought conditions. Residents have been advised to store water in advance.

Fariyal SayyedUpdated: Monday, October 26, 2026, 05:21 PM IST
Thane Municipal Corporation Announces Weekly 24-Hour Water Shutdown Across City Every Wednesday Amid State-Mandated 10% Cut; Check Affected Areas
TMC to suspend water supply across key Thane localities every Wednesday from October 28 amid state-mandated conservation measures | Representational Image

Thane, October 26, 2026: The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has announced a weekly 24-hour water supply shutdown across several major parts of the city every Wednesday.

The decision follows directives from the Maharashtra state government mandating a 10% water cut to manage reservoir levels and mitigate potential drought conditions linked to the El Niño phenomenon.

The scheduled shutdown will take effect every Wednesday from 9:00 am to Thursday at 9:00 am, utilising an 18-hour operational shutdown of the supply network to enforce the required 10% reduction.

State Guidelines And Water Conservation Plan

The Maharashtra government issued a resolution ordering strict, prioritised and planned water management across all reservoirs until August 31, 2027, to safeguard drinking water supplies.

To adhere to these preventive measures, water distribution managed jointly by the TMC’s own water supply scheme and STEM Water Distribution and Infrastructure Co. Pvt. Ltd. will remain suspended during the designated 24-hour window every week.

Schedule And Affected Areas

The initial 24-hour shutdown will begin on Wednesday, October 28, 2026, at 9:00 am and continue until Thursday, October 29, 2026, at 9:00 am.

Affected Localities:

  • Ghodbunder Road

  • Lokmanya Nagar

  • Vartak Nagar

  • Saket and Ritu Park

  • Jail Area and Gandhi Nagar

  • Rustomjee and Siddhanchal

  • Indira Nagar and Rupadevi

  • Srinagar and Samata Nagar

  • Siddheshwar, Eternity and Johnson

  • Parts of Mumbra and Kalwa

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Civic Advisory

Civic authorities have requested all Thanekars to store adequate water in advance, practise prudent water usage and extend their full cooperation to the Thane Municipal Corporation during this conservation drive.

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