Thane Municipal Corporation Announces Weekly 24-Hour Water Shutdown Across City Every Wednesday Amid State-Mandated 10% Cut; Check Affected Areas

TMC to suspend water supply across key Thane localities every Wednesday from October 28 amid state-mandated conservation measures | Representational Image

Thane, October 26, 2026: The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has announced a weekly 24-hour water supply shutdown across several major parts of the city every Wednesday.

The decision follows directives from the Maharashtra state government mandating a 10% water cut to manage reservoir levels and mitigate potential drought conditions linked to the El Niño phenomenon.

The scheduled shutdown will take effect every Wednesday from 9:00 am to Thursday at 9:00 am, utilising an 18-hour operational shutdown of the supply network to enforce the required 10% reduction.

अल्-निनोच्या संभाव्य प्रभावामुळे पाणीपुरवठ्याचे नियोजन करण्यात आले आहे. बुधवार, २८ ऑक्टोबर रोजी सकाळी ९ ते गुरुवार, २९ ऑक्टोबर रोजी सकाळी ९ वाजेपर्यंत ठाण्यातील नमूद भागांत पाणीपुरवठा बंद राहणार आहे. नागरिकांनी पाण्याचा काटकसरीने वापर करावा. #SaveWater #WaterConservation #Thane https://t.co/pZxPbHsaTc — Thane Municipal Corporation - ठाणे महानगरपालिका (@TMCaTweetAway) October 26, 2026

State Guidelines And Water Conservation Plan

The Maharashtra government issued a resolution ordering strict, prioritised and planned water management across all reservoirs until August 31, 2027, to safeguard drinking water supplies.

To adhere to these preventive measures, water distribution managed jointly by the TMC’s own water supply scheme and STEM Water Distribution and Infrastructure Co. Pvt. Ltd. will remain suspended during the designated 24-hour window every week.

Schedule And Affected Areas

The initial 24-hour shutdown will begin on Wednesday, October 28, 2026, at 9:00 am and continue until Thursday, October 29, 2026, at 9:00 am.

Affected Localities:

Ghodbunder Road

Lokmanya Nagar

Vartak Nagar

Saket and Ritu Park

Jail Area and Gandhi Nagar

Rustomjee and Siddhanchal

Indira Nagar and Rupadevi

Srinagar and Samata Nagar

Siddheshwar, Eternity and Johnson

Parts of Mumbra and Kalwa

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Civic Advisory

Civic authorities have requested all Thanekars to store adequate water in advance, practise prudent water usage and extend their full cooperation to the Thane Municipal Corporation during this conservation drive.

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