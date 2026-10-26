Thane Municipal Corporation Announces Weekly 24-Hour Water Shutdown Across City Every Wednesday Amid State-Mandated 10% Cut; Check Affected Areas

Thane, October 26, 2026: The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has announced a weekly 24-hour water supply shutdown across several major parts of the city every Wednesday.
The decision follows directives from the Maharashtra state government mandating a 10% water cut to manage reservoir levels and mitigate potential drought conditions linked to the El Niño phenomenon.
The scheduled shutdown will take effect every Wednesday from 9:00 am to Thursday at 9:00 am, utilising an 18-hour operational shutdown of the supply network to enforce the required 10% reduction.
State Guidelines And Water Conservation Plan
The Maharashtra government issued a resolution ordering strict, prioritised and planned water management across all reservoirs until August 31, 2027, to safeguard drinking water supplies.
To adhere to these preventive measures, water distribution managed jointly by the TMC’s own water supply scheme and STEM Water Distribution and Infrastructure Co. Pvt. Ltd. will remain suspended during the designated 24-hour window every week.
Schedule And Affected Areas
The initial 24-hour shutdown will begin on Wednesday, October 28, 2026, at 9:00 am and continue until Thursday, October 29, 2026, at 9:00 am.
Affected Localities:
Ghodbunder Road
Lokmanya Nagar
Vartak Nagar
Saket and Ritu Park
Jail Area and Gandhi Nagar
Rustomjee and Siddhanchal
Indira Nagar and Rupadevi
Srinagar and Samata Nagar
Siddheshwar, Eternity and Johnson
Parts of Mumbra and Kalwa
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Civic Advisory
Civic authorities have requested all Thanekars to store adequate water in advance, practise prudent water usage and extend their full cooperation to the Thane Municipal Corporation during this conservation drive.
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