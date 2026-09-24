Arkade Developers' GDV Jumps To ₹18,000 Crore, Total Income Up 14% To ₹828 Crore In FY26

Arkade Developers' GDV Jumps To ₹18,000 Crore |

Mumbai: Arkade Developers on 24 September 2026 announced its gross development value (GDV) for upcoming projects has risen over 500% to ₹18,000 crore, up from ₹2,800 crore in August 2024. The company completed two years as a listed entity after its ₹410-crore initial public offering (IPO) in September 2024.

Project Portfolio Expansion

The company’s project portfolio has grown from eight to 15 projects. The saleable carpet area for upcoming projects increased over 500% to 57 lakh sq ft, while total plot area rose over 300% to 1.75 lakh sq m.

Financial Performance

Arkade Developers reported a 14% CAGR in total income, reaching ₹828 crore in FY26 from ₹636 crore in FY24. Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortisation (EBITDA) stood at ₹189 crore, with an EBITDA margin of 23%.

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Pre-Sales and Collections

Pre-sales grew at an 18% CAGR, from ₹645 crore in FY24 to ₹901 crore in FY26. The area sold increased by 25% CAGR to 3.15 lakh sq ft, and collections grew at an 11% CAGR to ₹728 crore.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

Net worth surged 134% to ₹901 crore. The company maintained a net-cash positive position, with liquid funds increasing 600% to ₹102 crore.

Land Acquisitions

Amit Jain, Chairman and Managing Director, Arkade Developers, stated that the company acquired two large land parcels in Goregaon and Thane, investing approximately ₹530 crore for over 10 acres.

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Operational Milestones

During the two-year period, Arkade completed five projects and delivered 708 homes. The average project size more than doubled to 11,660 sq m.

Certifications

The company holds ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 45001:2018 certifications. It was also listed among the top 1,000 listed companies within its first year of listing.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.