Arkade Developers Secures Kandivali East Cluster Redevelopment Project With ₹1,100 Crore GDV

Arkade Developers Limited has secured cluster redevelopment rights for nine societies in Ashok Nagar, Kandivali East, with a projected gross development value of around Rupees 1,100 crore. |

Mumbai: Arkade Developers Limited has announced a major cluster redevelopment project in Kandivali East, Mumbai, with an estimated gross development value of around Rupees 1,100 crore. The company has acquired redevelopment rights for nine societies in Ashok Nagar, one of the established residential pockets of Kandivali East.

The proposed development will be spread across approximately three acres and will have a saleable RERA carpet area of around 3.25 lakh sq ft. According to the company, the project will feature premium residential units designed to meet the evolving lifestyle needs of urban homebuyers.

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Project To Focus On Modern Living

Arkade Developers said the redevelopment will be among the significant projects in Kandivali East and will focus on transforming an existing neighbourhood into a modern residential community. The project is expected to include contemporary amenities, landscaped open spaces and high-quality construction standards.

The company said the redevelopment is aimed not only at providing modern homes but also at enhancing the local residential ecosystem. The project aligns with Arkade’s larger focus on creating future-ready communities through redevelopment-led growth in Mumbai.

Kandivali East Connectivity Advantage

Kandivali East has emerged as a key residential market in Mumbai, supported by strong connectivity and social infrastructure. The locality benefits from access to the Western Express Highway, suburban rail network, and the operational Metro Line 2A.

The area also has proximity to schools, hospitals, malls, and commercial hubs such as BKC, Malad, Goregaon, and Andheri. Arkade said these factors, along with real estate appreciation and rental demand, continue to make Kandivali East an attractive location for homebuyers.

Management Commentary

Commenting on the development, Amit Jain, Chairman and Managing Director of Arkade Developers Limited, said every project allows the company to create spaces that go beyond homes and help build stronger communities. He said the Kandivali East project reflects Arkade’s commitment to thoughtful design, sustainability and community-centric development. Jain added that the redevelopment rights also reinforce the company’s growth momentum as it continues expanding its footprint across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the company’s exchange filing and business update. It is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment, financial or real estate advice.