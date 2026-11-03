Balaji Amines Turns Up The Heat With Impressive Q2 FY27 Numbers, Net Profit Races Ahead 81% To ₹67 Crore While Revenue Surges 36% To ₹472 Crore

Balaji Amines |

Mumbai: Balaji Amines Limited reported an 81.1 per cent year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to ₹67 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2026 (Q2 FY27), compared with ₹37 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

The Solapur-based specialty chemicals manufacturer's consolidated total revenue increased 35.6 per cent to ₹472 crore from ₹348 crore in Q2 FY26, according to its regulatory filing dated November 3.

EBITDA Rises 58% Year-On-Year

Balaji Amines reported consolidated EBITDA of ₹106 crore during the September quarter, up 58.2 per cent from ₹67 crore in the year-ago period. The EBITDA margin improved to 22 per cent from 19 per cent, while the PAT margin expanded to 14 per cent from 11 per cent. Diluted earnings per share stood at ₹20.76, compared with ₹10.67 in Q2 FY26.

EBITDA Declines Sequentially

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, consolidated EBITDA declined 12.4 per cent from ₹121 crore in Q1 FY27. The EBITDA margin contracted to 22 per cent from 26 per cent in the preceding quarter. The company's consolidated sales volume stood at 24,491 metric tonnes during Q2 FY27, compared with 26,165 metric tonnes a year earlier, representing a decline of 6.4 per cent.

H1 FY27 Profit Nearly Doubles

For the six months ended September 30, 2026, Balaji Amines reported consolidated net profit of ₹146 crore, up 97.3 per cent from ₹74 crore in H1 FY26. Total revenue increased 30.5 per cent to ₹933 crore from ₹715 crore. EBITDA rose 73.3 per cent to ₹227 crore, while the EBITDA margin improved to 24 per cent from 18 per cent.

Company Expands Specialty Chemicals Capacity

Balaji Amines commenced commercial production at its expanded Acetonitrile facility, increasing installed capacity to 1,440 tonnes per month. The company also highlighted the commissioning of its 100,000-tonne-per-annum Dimethyl Ether plant. Its upcoming specialty chemicals portfolio includes N-Methyl Morpholine and additional amine derivative products.

Management Highlights Operational Priorities

Managing Director D. Ram Reddy said the company remained focused on increasing capacity utilisation, improving operational efficiency and strengthening its specialty chemicals portfolio. He acknowledged that external factors affected sales volumes during the quarter. The company also stated that it remained debt-free on a standalone basis.

Disclaimer: This report is based on unaudited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.