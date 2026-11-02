Marico Reports Consolidated Net Profit Of Rs 558 Crore For September Quarter, Revenue Climbs To Rs 3,897 Crore

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Mumbai: FMCG major Marico Ltd announced its financial results for the second quarter of FY27 on Monday, reporting double-digit revenue growth and an improvement in earnings per share compared with the corresponding quarter last year.

The company reported revenue from operations of ₹3,897 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, compared with ₹3,450 crore in Q2 FY26, representing an increase of approximately 13 per cent.

Revenue Growth

Marico's total income increased to ₹3,950 crore during the July-September quarter, against ₹3,499 crore in the year-ago period. The figures indicate higher reported business income during the quarter under review. The company's revenue growth came alongside an increase in overall expenditure, according to the financial details.

Expense Details

Total expenses for Q2 FY27 stood at ₹3,276 crore, compared with ₹2,949 crore during the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year. This represents an increase of approximately 11.1 per cent year-on-year. The rise in expenses was lower than the percentage increase in revenue, indicating a favourable movement in the reported income and expenditure figures.

Earnings Performance

Marico reported basic earnings per share (EPS) of ₹4.24 for the September 2026 quarter, compared with ₹3.24 in the year-ago period. Diluted EPS also increased to ₹4.24 from ₹3.24, reflecting an improvement of approximately 30.9 per cent. The higher earnings per share indicate stronger reported earnings attributable to each equity share during the quarter.

Read Also Marico Sees Q1 FY27 Revenue Growth In Early 20s, Strong India And Global Business Drive Momentum

Board Appointment

Alongside its quarterly financial results, Marico announced the appointment of Rajan Bharti Mittal as Lead Independent Director, effective November 2, 2026. The company's board meeting commenced at 11:30 am on Monday. The leadership announcement accompanied the release of its September-quarter financial performance.

Investor Outlook

Marico's Q2 FY27 results highlighted higher revenue, improved earnings per share and an increase in total expenses. Investors will continue monitoring the company's revenue growth, cost trends and profitability in the coming quarters.

Disclaimer: This report is based on company-filed financial information and is intended for informational purposes only, not investment advice or recommendations.