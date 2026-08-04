Marico Q1 Profit Rises 27% To ₹652 Crore, India Volume Growth & International Business Lift Revenue

Marico’s Q1 FY27 profit climbed 27 percent to Rs 652 crore. |

New Delhi: Marico Ltd reported a 27 percent year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 652 crore for the June quarter of FY27, supported by strong domestic volume growth, higher revenue and improved margins.

The FMCG company, which owns brands such as Parachute, Saffola and Livon, had posted a net profit of Rs 513 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Revenue Jumps 23 percent

Revenue from operations increased 22.85 percent to Rs 3,957 crore during Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 3,221 crore in the year-ago quarter. Total income rose 22.21 percent to Rs 4,005 crore.

Marico said the performance was driven by 11 percent underlying volume growth in its India business and 15 percent constant-currency growth in the international business.

Total expenses increased 22.66 percent to Rs 3,215 crore. However, gross margin improved by 30 basis points due to easing copra prices and a favourable product mix.

India Business Grows

Revenue from the domestic market rose 21 percent to Rs 3,003 crore. Both traditional and organised trade channels recorded double-digit growth, while quick-commerce sales jumped more than 50 percent.

The company said over 96 percent of its business gained or maintained market share, while more than 99 percent gained or sustained market penetration on a moving annual total basis.

Parachute Rigids recorded 10 percent volume growth and a 23 percent rise in revenue. Its volume market share increased by more than 400 basis points to a record 59 percent.

The Value-Added Hair Oils portfolio registered 22 percent value growth, while the Foods business expanded 43 percent, crossing an annualised revenue run-rate of Rs 1,300 crore.

Saffola Edible Oils posted 7 percent revenue growth despite a high-single-digit volume decline caused by selective supply rationalisation.

International Momentum

International revenue increased 29.26 percent to Rs 954 crore. The business delivered 15 percent constant-currency growth, led by Vietnam and the Middle East and North Africa region.

Managing Director and CEO Saugata Gupta said the results reflected resilient core brands, accelerating premium and digital businesses, and a diversified international growth engine.

Marico maintained its FY27 target of surpassing Rs 15,000 crore in revenue, alongside high-teen EBITDA growth. It expects high-single-digit domestic volume growth and mid-teen international constant-currency growth.

Marico shares closed 0.41 percent higher at Rs 879.05 on the BSE on Tuesday.