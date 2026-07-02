Marico Sees Q1 FY27 Revenue Growth In Early 20s, Strong India And Global Business Drive Momentum

Marico anticipates consolidated revenue growth in the early twenties. |

Mumbai: Marico Limited announced on Thursday that it expects its consolidated revenue to grow in the early twenties for the quarter ended 30 June 2026. This outlook is driven by a strong performance across its India and international businesses.

India Business Growth

The India business recorded double-digit underlying volume growth, reaching a multi-quarter high. Parachute Coconut Oil also achieved double-digit volume growth, its highest in several quarters, according to the company.

Saffola Performance

Saffola Oils saw mid-single-digit price-led revenue growth, though volumes declined. This was due to the company rationalising supply of select variants to maintain profitability.

Value Added Hair Oils

Value Added Hair Oils delivered revenue growth in the twenties. This was supported by a focus on mid and premium segments, enhanced direct reach through 'Project SETU', and new innovations.

International Business Momentum

Marico's international business continued its growth, reporting mid-teens constant currency growth. This was led by strong performances in Vietnam and MENA, with positive contributions from other markets.

Bangladesh Growth Moderates

Growth in Bangladesh experienced a temporary slowdown. This was attributed to pricing anniversarisation and a slight softening in demand amidst high inflation.

Margin and Profit Outlook

Gross margin is expected to improve sequentially due to a meaningful correction in copra prices, which are down approximately 45% from peak levels. The company anticipates strong operating profit growth, driven by robust business growth and softening copra prices.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.