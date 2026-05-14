Meghmani Organics Q4 Profit Surges 67% To ₹31 Crore As Revenue Rises 19%

For the full financial year FY26, Meghmani Organics reported consolidated revenue from operations of Rupees 1,782.4 crore against Rupees 1,569.8 crore in FY25. |

Mumbai: Meghmani Organics Ltd reported a 66.5 percent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rupees 30.8 crore in Q4 FY26, aided by improved demand across agrochemical and pigment businesses along with better operating efficiencies. Revenue from operations for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, rose to Rupees 481.6 crore from Rupees 404.3 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, while sequential revenue improved from Rupees 455.4 crore in Q3 FY26.

Margins Improve Sequentially

Total income during the quarter stood at Rupees 493.5 crore compared with Rupees 414.4 crore in Q4 FY25 and Rupees 463.9 crore in Q3 FY26. Profit before tax increased to Rupees 41.6 crore from Rupees 24.4 crore in the year-ago period and Rupees 35.2 crore in the preceding quarter. EBITDA for Q4 FY26 rose to Rupees 69.2 crore from Rupees 52.8 crore a year earlier, while EBITDA margin expanded sequentially during the quarter. Total expenses stood at Rupees 451.9 crore against Rupees 390 crore in Q4 FY25.

Raw material costs remained elevated during the quarter amid higher input prices, though improved realisations and operating leverage supported profitability. Finance costs for the quarter stood at Rupees 11.8 crore, while depreciation and amortisation expenses came at Rupees 15.8 crore. Earnings per share improved to Rupees 5.87 compared with Rupees 3.53 in Q4 FY25.

FY26 Revenue Crosses Rs 1,780 Crore

For the full financial year FY26, Meghmani Organics reported consolidated revenue from operations of Rupees 1,782.4 crore against Rupees 1,569.8 crore in FY25. Net profit for FY26 rose 43.8 percent to Rupees 102.7 crore from Rupees 71.4 crore in the previous fiscal, while profit before tax increased to Rupees 139.5 crore from Rupees 98.8 crore. EBITDA for the year stood at Rupees 241.3 crore compared with Rupees 191.2 crore in FY25.

The company said both agrochemical intermediates and pigments businesses contributed to revenue growth during the year. Total comprehensive income for FY26 stood at Rupees 101.9 crore compared with Rupees 69.8 crore in the previous fiscal.

Board Recommends Dividend

The board recommended a dividend of Rupees 1.20 per equity share of face value Rupees 1 each for FY26, subject to shareholder approval at the forthcoming annual general meeting.

Disclaimer: This summary is based on audited financial results filed by the company and is not investment advice.