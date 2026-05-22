Colgate-Palmolive (India) Reports 9% Revenue Growth In Q4 FY26

Colgate-Palmolive (India) reported 9 percent growth in Q4 FY26 revenue to Rs 1,583 crore. |

Mumbai: Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited reported a 9 percent year-on-year rise in revenue from operations to Rs 1,583 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 1,452 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Net profit for the quarter stood at Rs 353.3 crore, marginally lower than Rs 355.0 crore reported a year earlier. Total income rose to Rs 1,612 crore from Rs 1,482 crore.

The company said growth was broad-based across its portfolio, supported by premiumisation and steady domestic demand.

Sequential And Annual Growth

On a sequential basis, revenue from operations increased 7.1 percent from Rs 1,479 crore in Q3 FY26, while net profit rose 9.1 percent from Rs 323.9 crore. Profit before tax rose to Rs 474.0 crore against Rs 435.7 crore in the previous quarter.

Advertising expenses increased to Rs 199.1 crore from Rs 180.6 crore a year ago as the company continued investments in brand building and premium products.

The quarter also included an exceptional expense of Rs 16.6 crore related to severance and organisational restructuring costs.

What Drove The Numbers?

The company said domestic business growth of 9.2 percent in Q4 FY26 was driven by broad-based demand across core and premium oral care products.

Colgate-Palmolive stated that its premium portfolio grew at nearly three times the overall company growth rate during the quarter.

Continued focus on cost-saving initiatives supported margins despite higher advertising spending and commodity-related pressures.

Basic and diluted earnings per share for the quarter stood at Rs 12.99 compared with Rs 13.05 in Q4 FY25.

Full-Year Performance

For FY26, Colgate-Palmolive (India) reported net sales of Rs 5,984 crore, largely flat compared with the previous financial year.

Net profit declined to Rs 1,325 crore from Rs 1,437 crore in FY25 due to GST-related inverted duty structure charges and higher interest income on tax refunds in the base year.

The board declared a second interim dividend of Rs 24 per share, taking the total FY26 dividend to Rs 48 per share.

Disclaimer: This report is based on audited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.