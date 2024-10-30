 Marico Shares Zooms Almost 10% After Steller Growth Of 20% In Q2 FY25 Net Profit
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessMarico Shares Zooms Almost 10% After Steller Growth Of 20% In Q2 FY25 Net Profit

Marico Shares Zooms Almost 10% After Steller Growth Of 20% In Q2 FY25 Net Profit

The stock went on to touch the day high level of Rs 687.00 per share on the NSE (national Stock Exchange) after ringing the opening bell at Rs 668.00, surging about 9.1 per cent amounting to Rs on indian bourses

Vikrant DUpdated: Wednesday, October 30, 2024, 12:26 PM IST
article-image
Marico Limited | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Marico, the owner of Parachute coconut oil, whose share zoomed after the company posted a Rs 433 crore net profit in Q2 FY25, which was a 20 per cent jump from the same quarter in the previous financial year. which stood at Rs 360 crore.

The stock went on to touch the day high level of Rs 687.00 per share on the NSE (national Stock Exchange) after ringing the opening bell at Rs 668.00, surging about 9.1 per cent amounting to Rs on indian bourses

Marico's shares are currently trading around Rs 654.30 per share on the Indian bourses. surging about 4.00 per cent amounting to a Rs 25.15 per share on the indian stock markets.

Marico Q2 FY25

FPJ Shorts
'I Really Feel Very Bad': Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Reacts To Uncle Sharad Pawar's Controversial Mimicry
'I Really Feel Very Bad': Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Reacts To Uncle Sharad Pawar's Controversial Mimicry
Diwali 2024: Will The Indian Stock Market Be Closed On October 31 Or November 1? Check Details Here
Diwali 2024: Will The Indian Stock Market Be Closed On October 31 Or November 1? Check Details Here
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Missing Sena MLA From Palghar Srinivas Vanga Contacts Family After 36 Hours; Says 'Need Rest For 2 More Days'
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Missing Sena MLA From Palghar Srinivas Vanga Contacts Family After 36 Hours; Says 'Need Rest For 2 More Days'
Cristiano Ronaldo Breaks Kid's Phone With His Missed Penalty During Al-Nassr vs Al Taawoun King's Cup Match; Video
Cristiano Ronaldo Breaks Kid's Phone With His Missed Penalty During Al-Nassr vs Al Taawoun King's Cup Match; Video

Q2 FY25 Net profit

Marico announced on Tuesday that its consolidated net profit for the September 2024 quarter increased by 20.27 percent to Rs 433 crore. According to an exchange filing, the company reported a net profit of Rs 360 crore for the July–September period of the previous fiscal year, 2023–2024.

The company's total revenue climbed from Rs 2,514 crore to Rs 2,746 crore during the reporting period. The reported revenue from operations increased by 7.6 per cent to Rs 2,664 crore from Rs 2,476 crore in the same quarter last year.

Flaghsip oil sales

Marico's flagship Parachute coconut oil saw a 4 per ecnt increase in sales volumes and a 10 per cent increase in revenue. Its 'Saffola' edible oil brand saw flat sales volumes year over year, but price changes caused revenue to increase by 2 per cent.

Read Also
Elcid Investment Shares Skyrockets Mind Blowing 6,692,534.56% On BSE After Relisting: Know...
article-image

Total Expenses

In the quarter under review, the company's total expenses increased 7.65 per cent year over year (YoY) to Rs 2,194 crore, while its total income increased 9.22 per cent YoY to Rs 2,746 crore.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Diwali 2024: Will The Indian Stock Market Be Closed On October 31 Or November 1? Check Details Here

Diwali 2024: Will The Indian Stock Market Be Closed On October 31 Or November 1? Check Details Here

Cipla Shares Decline By Over 3% Despite Rise In Net Profit In Q2FY25

Cipla Shares Decline By Over 3% Despite Rise In Net Profit In Q2FY25

Kia Tasman Unveiled: The Next-Gen Pickup Truck with Advanced Safety Features

Kia Tasman Unveiled: The Next-Gen Pickup Truck with Advanced Safety Features

Google's Parent Alphabet Makes Merry In Quarterly Earnings, Beats Estimates

Google's Parent Alphabet Makes Merry In Quarterly Earnings, Beats Estimates

Marico Shares Zooms Almost 10% After Steller Growth Of 20% In Q2 FY25 Net Profit

Marico Shares Zooms Almost 10% After Steller Growth Of 20% In Q2 FY25 Net Profit