Finance Ministry to hold meet on Feb 22 with banks on extension of ECLGS: Report

The Finance Ministry has scheduled a meeting with private and public sector banks for February 22 to discuss extending the emergency credit line and loan guarantee programmes past March 31, 2023, according to sources.

"The meeting is scheduled to be held under the chairmanship of Financial Services secretary Vivek Joshi. The meeting will review progress under the ECLGS scheme and challenges in its implementation. The meeting will also discuss the extension of ECLGS beyond March 31, 2023," an official told, as per the Moneycontrol report.

The loan guarantee scheme for COVID-affected sectors and implementation issues will also be discussed during the meeting on February 22.

Who will be attending

Furthermore on the agenda is the extension of the programme past March 31, 2023.

Senior officials from the ministries of civil aviation, tourism, health, and family welfare as well as micro, small, and medium enterprises will also attend the conference.

The meeting is expected to be attended by the heads of all public lenders, including State Bank of India, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank, and Punjab National Bank.

