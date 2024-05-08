'Tune Pagal Bana Rakha Hai...': Chaos At Delhi & Calicut Airports As Air India Express Cancels Dozens Of Flights; Netizens React

Chaos At Delhi & Calicut Airports As Air India Express Cancels Dozens Of Flights | Representative Image/ Wikimedia Commons

Amid Air India Express cancelling more than 80 flights reportedly due to 'mass sick leaves' taken by the airline's employees, owned by the Tata Group, massive chaos was seen at the Delhi Airport thereafter, according to an X post shared by a user in his social media handle, with many netizens reacting to it.

In a post shared by an X user under the name Ghar ke Kalesh, the footage captures a chaotic scene at the Delhi Airport. Passengers were seen clustering around an Air India Express Desk, with their voices raised in a crescendo of frustration and urgency.

"Delhi Airport Kalesh (Air India Express cancelled 3 flights to Goa, Guwahati and Srinagar last moment and refused to provide any alternatives. So,Kalesh ensued)," the post added.

Delhi Airport Kalesh (Air India Express cancelled 3 flights to Goa, Guwahati and Srinagar last moment and refused to provide any alternatives. So,Kalesh ensued) pic.twitter.com/TdIJlMhmTt — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) May 8, 2024

Some of the passengers can be heard screaming, "Hello.. Sir, Ye kya tareeka hai ...tune pagal banake ke rakha hai... Bewakoof Samaj rakha hai ek ghante se" (Hello, Sir, what kind of behavior is this? Do you think we are stupid?)

Netizens Reaction

"Flight cancellations without consideration for passengers urgency are a real problem. They should offer other options or tell people earlier so they can make other plans. Cancelling at the last moment causes a lot of trouble...," wrote an X user to the post.

"I stopped flying this airline after a few travel that was always rescheduled by AIX. An airline you can't trust," added another user.

Another user added, "They thought by adding Express will turn them into some top brand flights. They gonna remain the same."

They gonna remain the same🤡 — Bruce Wayne (@_Bruce__007) May 8, 2024

"really don’t know how people can be that crazy enough to book flights on air india.. i mean if u really wish yo go for the destination at least on time…," wrote one user.

The post, shared on X by journalist Ashoke Raj, features a video showing a similar situation. It reads, "Air India Express Crisis continues. The video is from Calicut airport... over 70 flights reported cancelled due to shortage of crew members."

Air India Express Crisis continues video is from Calicut airport… over 70 flights reported cancelled due to shortage of crew members. #AirIndiaExpress pic.twitter.com/zY7C13RWSz — Ashoke Raj (@Ashoke_Raj) May 8, 2024

A post on X, featuring footage shared by X user 'hisham backer' of Calicut airport, shows passengers crowded and screaming about the delay of four Air India Express flights from Calicut.

@AirIndiaX @TataCompanies around Four AirIndia Express Flights Delayed from Calicut … As per the officials there is a strike happening from the Crew members. Only Muscat flight is boarded and other flights are not yet updated the time.#mediaone #AirIndiaExpress#Elecciones24 pic.twitter.com/fsbuE9iTXk — hisham backer (@HishamBacker) May 7, 2024

Civil aviation ministry seeks report from Air India Express

The civil aviation ministry on Wednesday asked a report from Air India Express to explain about why it had to cancel flights after some cabin crew members called in sick to protest against what they say is poor management at the airline.

About 90 flights were cancelled starting Tuesday night because of this issue.