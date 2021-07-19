Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman says India's strong fundamentals to continue attracting foreign investments

Asserting that the Indian economy is showing signs of revival since the peaking of second COVID wave in May, the government on Monday said the country's strong fundamentals and market size will continue to attract market-seeking greenfield investments.

Quoting the World Investment Report 2021, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in a written reply to Lok Sabha said FDI inflows into India rose by 25.4 per cent to reach USD 64 billion in 2020, from USD 51 billion in 2019, becoming fifth largest recipient in the world in 2020, up from eighth position it held in the previous year.

However, the announced greenfield projects in India contracted by 19 per cent in 2020, she said, adding that this decline is significantly lower than the 44 per cent decline in developing economies.

"As has been witnessed in overall FDI inflows, India's strong fundamentals and market size will continue to attract market-seeking greenfield investments," she said.

In a reply to another question, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said, India's forex reserves as on June 25, 2021 stood at USD 608.99 billion.

India has emerged as the fifth largest foreign exchange reserves holder in the world after China, Japan, Switzerland and Russia, he said in a written reply to Lok Sabha.

"India's foreign exchange reserves position is comfortable in terms of import cover of more than 18 months and provides cushion against unforeseen external shocks. The government and RBI are closely monitoring the emerging external position calibrating policies or regulations to support robust macroeconomic growth," he said.