 Festive Season Begins, How Many Holidays Are Left In The Stock Market This Year? Check The Full List Here
With the festive season underway, NSE and BSE will see no official holidays in September, while October brings three key trading holidays, including Diwali with its special muhurat trading session.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, August 31, 2025, 10:44 AM IST
article-image
File Photo | Holidays act as a pause for traders

Mumbai: For traders, holidays in the stock market often feel like a disruption. Short-term traders especially do not welcome weekdays when the markets remain closed. As the festive season has begun, the stock market too will see a few breaks. Here is the holiday schedule.

Festive season started with Ganesh Chaturthi

The festive season began towards the end of August with Ganesh Chaturthi and will continue through September and October. For investors and traders, this period is important in planning ahead for upcoming stock market holidays and trading schedules.

No scheduled holiday in September

This week, on Wednesday, August 27, 2025, the Indian stock market remained closed on account of Ganesh Chaturthi. After this, the next official market holiday will be in October. However, if we count regular weekends, the market will remain closed for eight days in September.

October will see three major trading holidays

In October, apart from weekends, there will be three additional trading holidays due to major cultural and national festivals. These include Gandhi Jayanti, Dussehra, and Diwali. This clear roadmap will help traders plan their activities better.

Special session on Diwali

On October 21, 2025, the market will remain closed for Diwali Lakshmi Pujan. However, there will be a special muhurat trading session on that day. The NSE will announce the timing for muhurat trading through an official circular closer to the date.

Holiday calendar ensures planning

Both NSE and BSE follow an annual holiday calendar, designed to help investors, traders, and market participants plan their activities efficiently. These calendars take into account national holidays, religious festivals, and public observances, ensuring there are no last-minute surprises.

Stay updated with official notices

As the festive season progresses, keeping track of official updates from NSE and BSE is important. Knowing the holiday schedule in advance helps investors adjust their trading strategies, position themselves accordingly, and participate in special sessions such as Diwali muhurat trading, which is considered auspicious.

