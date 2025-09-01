'Brahmins Are Profiting While Indians Pay The Price': Trump Adviser Navarro Defends High Tariffs, Slams India’s Russian Oil Trade -VIDEO

Trump Adviser Targets India’s Oil Trade, Calls Brahmins ‘Profiteers’ In Justifying Tariffs. |

Peter Navarro, former White House Trade Adviser under Donald Trump, has accused 'Brahmins' in India of making huge profits at the cost of common Indians. In an interview with Fox News, he said Indian refiners were buying cheap Russian crude oil, refining it, and selling it globally at higher prices. 'They make a ton of money,' Navarro said, while criticising the Indian elite.

Peter Navarro: 'You got Brahmins profiteering at the expense of the Indian people'



India Called ‘Laundromat for the Kremlin’

Navarro didn’t stop there. He accused India of indirectly helping Russia in its war with Ukraine. He claimed that by buying Russian oil and refining it, India was fueling the Russian war machine. 'India is essentially a laundromat for the Kremlin,' he said. 'It kills Ukrainians. And who pays the price? American taxpayers.'

US Raises Tariffs on Indian Goods

Navarro defended the United States’ decision to increase tariffs on Indian goods to 50 percent. He said half of the tariff was because India itself has some of the highest tariffs in the world, making it difficult for American companies to sell goods in India. 'They won’t let us sell to them, so who gets hurt? American workers and taxpayers,' he said.

Praise for Modi, But Criticism for Russia-China Ties

Even while calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi a 'great leader', Navarro questioned India’s growing friendship with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping. He said, 'I don’t understand why he’s getting into bed with Putin and Xi when he’s the leader of the biggest democracy.'

USD 16 Billion in Extra Profits?

Navarro’s comments came after US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent claimed Indian refiners had made USD 16 billion in excess profits from Russian oil. He said India's share of Russian oil imports had jumped from less than 1 percent before 2022 to over 42 percent now. 'Some of the richest families in India have benefited,' Bessent said in an earlier CNBC interview.

India Rejects Claims, Calls US ‘Hypocritical’

India has firmly denied all allegations. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar responded, 'If you don’t like it, don’t buy it. Nobody forces you to buy from us.'

Indian officials also criticized the US and Europe for calling out India while still importing Russian goods themselves.

Modi Meets Xi, Putin at SCO Summit

Navarro’s remarks came as PM Modi attended the SCO Summit in Tianjin, where he met both Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin. Xi criticized US policies, saying the world must stand against 'bullying and hegemony.' Putin is expected to visit India in December.