 Supreme Court Backs E20 Rollout, Rejects Plea For Ethanol-Free Petrol Option
The Supreme Court has dismissed a PIL challenging the E20 ethanol-blended petrol policy and refused to mandate the availability of ethanol-free petrol as an alternative across the country.

Monday, September 01, 2025
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) that challenged the nationwide implementation of 20 percent ethanol-blended petrol (E20) and sought the continued availability of ethanol-free petrol. The petitioner had argued that E20 could harm older vehicles and reduce fuel efficiency.

However, the Court refused to interfere in the policy decision, stating that such matters lie within the government’s domain. The Centre has been promoting E20 as part of its push for cleaner fuels and reduced crude oil imports. With this decision, the nationwide rollout of E20 petrol will continue without mandatory alternatives.

