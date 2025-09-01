 Hardeep Puri Counters Trump’s ‘Dead Economy’ Remark, Says India’s Growth Story Is Stronger Than Ever
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessHardeep Puri Counters Trump’s ‘Dead Economy’ Remark, Says India’s Growth Story Is Stronger Than Ever

Hardeep Puri Counters Trump’s ‘Dead Economy’ Remark, Says India’s Growth Story Is Stronger Than Ever

Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has responded to Donald Trump’s 'dead economy' jibe, saying India is the world’s fastest-growing major economy and a global leader in energy, reforms, and digital transformation.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, September 01, 2025, 03:31 PM IST
article-image
Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Puri | File Photo | File Pic

New Delhi: India’s Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister, Hardeep Singh Puri, has strongly responded to former US President Donald Trump’s remark calling India a 'dead economy.' In an article titled 'India’s Economic Churn, the Nectar of Growth,' Puri highlighted how India has proven doubters wrong time and again through its strength, resilience, and reform-driven progress.

India’s History of Turning Crises into Opportunities

Puri pointed out that India has always bounced back stronger from tough times. From the Green Revolution to the IT boom, and from the 1991 economic crisis to the COVID-19 pandemic, India has consistently emerged with new strength. 'When people doubted us in the past, we answered with progress,' he wrote.

Read Also
U.S. Agency Boosts Confidence In Indian Economy, Fitch Projects FY26 GDP Growth At 6.5%, Retains...
article-image

India Today: Fastest Growing Major Economy

FPJ Shorts
Vladimir Putin Waited For 10 Minutes For PM Modi Outside SCO Summit Venue, Had 45 Minutes Talks In Car Before Bilateral Meeting - Video
Vladimir Putin Waited For 10 Minutes For PM Modi Outside SCO Summit Venue, Had 45 Minutes Talks In Car Before Bilateral Meeting - Video
Government Responds Positively To Proposal For “Institution Of National Importance” Status For IIST Thiruvananthapuram; Details Here
Government Responds Positively To Proposal For “Institution Of National Importance” Status For IIST Thiruvananthapuram; Details Here
NCB Attaches Properties Worth ₹2.36 Crore Of Ganja Smuggling Kingpin In Maharashtra
NCB Attaches Properties Worth ₹2.36 Crore Of Ganja Smuggling Kingpin In Maharashtra
Watch Your Step! Ball Kid Hilariously Slips On Court During Carlos Alcaraz Vs Arthur Rinderknech US Open 2025 Match; Video
Watch Your Step! Ball Kid Hilariously Slips On Court During Carlos Alcaraz Vs Arthur Rinderknech US Open 2025 Match; Video

According to Puri, India is currently the fastest-growing major economy in the world — even ahead of the United States and China. It is now the fourth-largest economy globally and is expected to overtake Germany to become the third-largest economy before the decade ends. India already contributes more than 15 percent of global economic growth, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set a target to increase that share to 20 percent in the coming years.

Read Also
'Brahmins Profiteering Off Indian People': White House Trade Adviser Peter Navarro Makes Casteist...
article-image

Energy Security and Global Importance

Puri also highlighted India’s leadership in managing the complex balance of energy availability, affordability, and sustainability. Despite geopolitical challenges, India has been able to meet its fuel needs while pushing for a green energy transition. He said this shows India’s ability to stay on course even during global crises.

Samudra Manthan Metaphor

Calling India’s current progress a form of modern 'Samudra Manthan' — the mythical churning of the ocean that produced nectar — Puri described this economic churn as a powerful renewal. 'From the chaos of doubt comes the truth of India’s growth,' he concluded.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

BHEL Fined By BSE & NSE For Board Norm Violation, Company Seeks Waiver Citing Govt Role

BHEL Fined By BSE & NSE For Board Norm Violation, Company Seeks Waiver Citing Govt Role

Hardeep Puri Counters Trump’s ‘Dead Economy’ Remark, Says India’s Growth Story Is Stronger...

Hardeep Puri Counters Trump’s ‘Dead Economy’ Remark, Says India’s Growth Story Is Stronger...

India Launches Semiconductor Product Design Leadership Forum To Drive Chip Innovation, IP Creation,...

India Launches Semiconductor Product Design Leadership Forum To Drive Chip Innovation, IP Creation,...

Ola Electric’s Yearly Sales Fall Sharply By 31% In August 2025, Sells 18,972 Units, Down From...

Ola Electric’s Yearly Sales Fall Sharply By 31% In August 2025, Sells 18,972 Units, Down From...

Gold & Silver Hit Record Highs, Know What’s Fueling The Surge In Precious Metals Prices?

Gold & Silver Hit Record Highs, Know What’s Fueling The Surge In Precious Metals Prices?