Hardeep Puri Counters Trump’s ‘Dead Economy’ Remark, Says India’s Growth Story Is Stronger Than Ever

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Puri | File Photo | File Pic

New Delhi: India’s Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister, Hardeep Singh Puri, has strongly responded to former US President Donald Trump’s remark calling India a 'dead economy.' In an article titled 'India’s Economic Churn, the Nectar of Growth,' Puri highlighted how India has proven doubters wrong time and again through its strength, resilience, and reform-driven progress.

India has achieved an impressive 7.8% GDP growth in the April-June quarter, setting a global benchmark for economic performance and reflecting the success of reform-driven governance under PM @narendramodi Ji.



This milestone underscores India’s strong commitment to sustainable… pic.twitter.com/2h9jAgwe3j — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) August 30, 2025

India’s History of Turning Crises into Opportunities

Puri pointed out that India has always bounced back stronger from tough times. From the Green Revolution to the IT boom, and from the 1991 economic crisis to the COVID-19 pandemic, India has consistently emerged with new strength. 'When people doubted us in the past, we answered with progress,' he wrote.

India Today: Fastest Growing Major Economy

According to Puri, India is currently the fastest-growing major economy in the world — even ahead of the United States and China. It is now the fourth-largest economy globally and is expected to overtake Germany to become the third-largest economy before the decade ends. India already contributes more than 15 percent of global economic growth, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set a target to increase that share to 20 percent in the coming years.

Energy Security and Global Importance

Puri also highlighted India’s leadership in managing the complex balance of energy availability, affordability, and sustainability. Despite geopolitical challenges, India has been able to meet its fuel needs while pushing for a green energy transition. He said this shows India’s ability to stay on course even during global crises.

Samudra Manthan Metaphor

Calling India’s current progress a form of modern 'Samudra Manthan' — the mythical churning of the ocean that produced nectar — Puri described this economic churn as a powerful renewal. 'From the chaos of doubt comes the truth of India’s growth,' he concluded.