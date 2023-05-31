Federal Bank allots equity shares to employees as stock option | File

As per the regulatory filings, the Federal Bank ha today announced the allotment of 4,250 Equity Shares with face value of Rs. 2/- each of the Bank to the Option Grantees upon exercise of stock options under ESOS 2010 scheme.

It has also made an allotment of 96,232 Equity Shares with face value of Rs. 2/- each of the Bank to the Option Grantees upon exercise of stock options under ESOS 2017 Scheme.

The face value of both the equity shares is Rs 2 each.

Federal Bank Ltd

The shares of Federal Bank Ltd at 3:30 pm IST were at Rs 125.15, down by 0.12 per cent.

Read Also Federal Bank allots shares worth Rs 3.22 lakh to employees as stock option