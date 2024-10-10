Farewell To Ratan Tata: Philanthropic Titan Who Shaped India's Business Landscape & Invested In Over 25 Startups - A Look At His Investment Journey

Late Ratan Tata |

Business tycoon and philanthropist, Ratan Tata, who led the Tata Group to cross the USD 100 billion revenue milestone, passed away on Wednesday, October 9, 2024, at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital.

Known for his humility, Ratan Tata's mortal remains were cremated with full state honors at Mumbai’s Worli crematorium, where a massive crowd gathered to bid farewell to the business tycoon on Thursday (October 10).

#WATCH | Last rites of veteran industrialist Ratan Tata, being performed with state honour at Worli crematorium in Mumbai pic.twitter.com/08G7gnahyS — ANI (@ANI) October 10, 2024

Ratan Tata was always in the spotlight on his philanthropy over his personal wealth.

Ahead of all this, Ratan Tata's investment and ventures, in a quiet way, has made him a major player in the competitive entrepreneurial landscape.

The legendary industrialist was ranked 350th on the Hurun India Rich List 2024, released on August 2024. As per the list, Ratan Tata boast a net worth of Rs 7,900 crore. This comes of with his stake in Tata sons, and various investments in startups.

Ratan Tata's investment

Ratan Tata owns a modest 0.83 per cent direct stake in Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata Group.

The unique and humble leadership style of Ratan Tata has always attracted many, Rather than just accumulating wealth, Ratan Tata had a different passion for everything. He invested in young and innovative companies is evident to it.

Since 2014, he has put his personal wealth into at least 25 startups, many of which are now household names. These include Ola, Paytm, Urban Ladder, Lenskart, CureFit, and Urban Company.

Most of his startup backing happens through RNT Associates Private Limited, his personal investment vehicle.

According to its financial statements for FY23, RNT Associates held total assets of Rs 296.96 crore, including investments worth Rs 186 crore.

RNT Associates is entirely owned by Tata. While the financials may not seem massive, it is interesting to note that these investments are listed at their original cost, not their current market value, which is likely much higher given the success of some of his portfolio companies.

Apart from this, two of Tata’s noteworthy post-retirement ventures are Avanti Finance and Electra EV, both launched with transformative goals in mind.

Founded in 2016 with co-founder Nandan Nilekani, Avanti Finance is a microlending company designed to empower low-income households across India and Ratan Tata holds an 11.2 per cent stake, while Nilekani owns the majority with 87 per cent. Similarly, in 2017, Ratan founded Electra EV to focus on electric vehicle (EV) powertrains.

A Graceful Goodbye: Ratan Tata’s Final Words

Just days before his passing, on October 7, Ratan Tata addressed rumors about his health with a simple yet graceful message on social media. In what would be his last public statement, he reassured his well-wishers by posting a heartfelt note: “Thank you for thinking of me.”

These words, filled with humility and warmth, capture the essence of a man who touched countless lives with his kindness and generosity.