The demsie of Ratan Tata has brought about great sorrow to many. As the nation remembers the stalwart of the business world, who was the face of the Salt-to-Software empire for decades, we look at some of the words of appreciation and adoration that have previously poured in for Ratan Tata.

The Noble Tatas

We look back a time, when ace-investor, who was regarded as the big bull of Dalal Street by many, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala expressed his thoughts and admiration towards the former Chairman Emeritus of the Tata Group.

The Generalist.com

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala passed away at the age of 62 in 2022. Incidentally, Jhunjhunwala also breathed his last in Breach Candy Hospital, where Ratan Tata bid adieu to the world.

While speaking in an interview, Jhunjhunwala said, "Tatas are blessed by god."

Venerating the family and its key names, including Ratan Tata, Jhunjhunwala said that Tata's were the ones who established many marquee enterprises and they built their wealth and contributed significantly to charity. Touching upon the various initiatives taken by the likes of Ratan Tata, Jhunjhunwala also touched upon the Tata cancer Hospital.

Jhunjhunwala said, "Every child who comes to Bombay, if they (Tata Hospital) feel they can cure it, they give free treatment. The Indian Cancer Society gives medicines. |

He said, "Every child who comes to Bombay, if they (Tata Hospital) feel they can cure it, they give free treatment. The Indian Cancer Society gives medicines.

Tata's: Role Model

Highlighting the contribution of Tatas, Jhunjhunwala invoked the pioneering nature of the group, which established the country's first steel plant, the first five-star hotel, India's first power plant, and the country's first software company.

Juhunjhumwala further added and said, "Tata so it is a role model of what is wealth. They are creating well for the good of society. "

He further went on to add by rhetorically asking whether humans could have a more noble cause.

Ratan Tata passed away on October 9. Tata's last rites would be conducted at Worli Crematorium on October 10 at 17:00 hrs.