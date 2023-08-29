Everest Industries Allots Equity Shares To Employees As ESOP | Image: Everest Industries (Representative)

Everest Industries Limited on Tuesday announced that the Stakeholders Relationship Committee of the Board has approved allotment of 28,998 equity shares of Rs 10 each of the Company, fully paid up, to the employees of the Company on exercise of stock options under Employee Stock Option Schemes (ESOS), the company announced through an echange filing.

The ESOS were alloted under the following:

i) 5,940 equity shares of Rs 10 each under the ESOS-2018 at an exercise price of Rs 477 per share.

ii) 250 equity shares of Rs 10 each under the ESOS- 2018 at an exercise price of Rs 127 per share.

iii) 22,808 equity shares of Rs 10 each under ESOS 2021 (18,122 equity shares of Rs 10 each at an exercise price of Rs.580/- per share and 4,686 equity shares of Rs 10 each at an exercise price of Rs 635 per share).

Read Also Everest industries rewards employees with 6859 equity shares under ESOP

The aforesaid equity shares shall rank pari-passu with the existing equity shares of the Company in all respects.

Post the allotment, the issued, subscribed and paid-up share capital of the Company stands increased from Rs 15,74,30,030 to Rs. 15,77,20,01 divided into 1,57,72,001 equity shares of Rs 10 each.

Everest Industries Limited shares

The shares of Everest Industries Limited on Tuesday at 3:30 pm IST were at Rs 1,208, up by 4.02 percent.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)