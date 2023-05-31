 Everest industries rewards employees with 6859 equity shares under ESOP
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessEverest industries rewards employees with 6859 equity shares under ESOP

Everest industries rewards employees with 6859 equity shares under ESOP

With this allotment the paid-up share capital of the Company stands increased to Rs. 15,74,30,030.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, May 31, 2023, 07:05 PM IST
article-image
Everest industries rewards employees with 6859 equity shares under ESOP | Image: Everest Industries (Representative)

Everest industries announced the allotment of 6859 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each of the Company, fully paid up, to the employees of the Company on exercise of stock options under the following ESOS, the company announced today through an exchange filings.

The company allotted 3000 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each under the ESOS-2018 at an exercise price of Rs. 477/- per share and 3859 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each under the ESOS-2021 at an exercise price of Rs. 635/- per share.

With this allotment the paid-up share capital of the Company stands increased to Rs. 15,74,30,030.

Everest Industries Ltd Shares

The shares of Everest Industries Ltd at 3:30pm IST were at 808.40, up by 0.34 per cent.

Read Also
Everest Industries allots 5,727 shares under ESOS scheme
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

India's GDP beats estimates with 6.1% growth in Jan-March quarter of FY23

India's GDP beats estimates with 6.1% growth in Jan-March quarter of FY23

India's 8 core sectors register higher production; read on to know why they matter

India's 8 core sectors register higher production; read on to know why they matter

Everest industries rewards employees with 6859 equity shares under ESOP

Everest industries rewards employees with 6859 equity shares under ESOP

Key takeaways from RBI's report on the surge of digital payment fraud in FY23

Key takeaways from RBI's report on the surge of digital payment fraud in FY23

SEBI wants public feedback on guidelines seeking more transparency from foreign investors

SEBI wants public feedback on guidelines seeking more transparency from foreign investors