Everest industries rewards employees with 6859 equity shares under ESOP | Image: Everest Industries (Representative)

Everest industries announced the allotment of 6859 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each of the Company, fully paid up, to the employees of the Company on exercise of stock options under the following ESOS, the company announced today through an exchange filings.

The company allotted 3000 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each under the ESOS-2018 at an exercise price of Rs. 477/- per share and 3859 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each under the ESOS-2021 at an exercise price of Rs. 635/- per share.

With this allotment the paid-up share capital of the Company stands increased to Rs. 15,74,30,030.

Everest Industries Ltd Shares

The shares of Everest Industries Ltd at 3:30pm IST were at 808.40, up by 0.34 per cent.