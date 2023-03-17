Everest Industries allots 5,727 shares under ESOS scheme | Everest Industries

Everest Industries Limited on March 16 allocated 5,727 shares to employees as stock options, the company announced through an exchange filing. The shares of Rs 10 each were allocated under different schemes.

2175 equity shares will be under the Employees Stock Option Scheme - 2018, 150 under ESOS - 2019, 3,402 under ESOS-2021.

After the allotment, subscribed and paid-up share capital of the company increased to Rs 15,73,61,440 consisting of 1,57,36,144 equity shares of Rs 10 each.

Everest shares

The shares of Everest on Friday closed at Rs 735, down by 2.94 per cent.