European bus service provider Flix gears up for debut on Indian roads

This year during the long weekend on Republic Day, 75 lakh people chose air conditioned buses for their intercity travel, according to redBus. This indicates that despite the surge in domestic air travel and availability of new trains, buses that service 1.36 lakh intercity routes and reach 7,800 villages, remain popular among Indians.

India a major market for intercity services

With eyes on a major chunk of this robust market, Europe's biggest bus service provider Flix is entering Indian roads.

With Wifi, comfortable seats, snacks for sale on board and convenient booking, Flix is poised to introduce a viable alternative to flights and trains in India.

Geared for a launch of its intercity green-lines in the beginning of 2024, Flix will start making inroads towards the interiors of India, as demand grows.

For Flix, India has the potential to become one of its biggest markets across the globe.

Track record of rapid growth

The firm headquartered in Germany, has already taken over the American bus provider Greyhound, and is hoping to ride ahead on partnerships with India's local service providers.

Flix has been zooming towards growth, as it took over German roads within months of its launch, and dominated European markets just four years after it was founded.

In addition to its collaborations, the bus-service provider will also benefit from the increased investment in infrastructure and highways by the Indian government.