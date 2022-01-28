Eris Lifesciences Q3 profit rises to Rs 101 cr, revenue at Rs 332 crore

Eris Lifesciences stated that its consolidated net profit increased 12 per cent to Rs 101 crore for the third quarter ended December 2021.

The company stated that the revenue stood at Rs 332 crore in the third quarter of the current fiscal as against Rs 310 crore in the year-ago period, Eris Lifesciences said.

''Our focus on building leadership brands in fast-growing therapies coupled with several patent expiration opportunities will enable us to sustain our growth trajectory,'' stated Eris Lifesciences Chairman & Managing Director Amit Bakshi.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Friday, January 28, 2022, 05:58 PM IST