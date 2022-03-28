Equitas Small Finance Bank launches limited edition Equitas Bank CSK Debit Card

Equitas Small Finance Bank announced it has become the first bank to launch its Equitas Bank CSK Debit Card in the Equiverse. The Bank launched this special edition debit card for Chennai Super King (CSK) fans, who shared space with the team’s players’ avatars in this virtual experience at www.equiverse.in

The Bank has focused on promoting its savings account, which offers an interest rate upto 7 percent to retail customers. Any new account applicant can open an account online from anywhere and choose the CSK debit card to cheer their Yellove. The Bank aims to empower its customers through higher interest rates on their savings account, fixed deposits and recurring deposits with the recent rate revisions for savings and RTDs, it said.

The visitors were able to experience the dressing room of the team, walk around the hallway and the match stadium, arrive at the launch of the debit card and take one by creating an account. This limited edition card allows CSK fans to showcase their love for the team. This option is also available for those customers who convert their half KYC account into full KYC through video call, it said.

The bank has planned a lot of exciting activities and contests for the CSK super fans on their social media handles. A virtual meet and greet with CSK players is also in the cards for the season, according to the press statement.

This is the fourth IPL in which Equitas has partnered with CSK and like last year, the bank has its logo at the back of the helmet and cap of the CSK players, positioning themselves as #BankBehindEveryChampion.

Vignesh Murali, Head – Marketing and Corporate Communications, Equitas Small Finance Bank said, “This IPL season is really exciting for us as we are trying a 360-degree new approach! Through Equiverse, we are serving first-of-a-kind experience to our customers through the launch of our Equitas Bank CSK Debit Card in the virtual world. This limited edition card, we believe, will inculcate a sense of pride for the CSK fans to flaunt their Yellove. The entire virtual experience has been created to celebrate the yellove of CSK fans through Equiverse and the physical debit card, making it something that a CSK fan feels proud to own – serving their hearts and minds.”

Published on: Monday, March 28, 2022, 07:58 PM IST