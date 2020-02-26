Epidemic's impact on China's economic, social development temporary, manageable: Xi Jinping

The impact of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on China's economic and social development is temporary and generally manageable, Chinese President Xi Jinping said Sunday.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks when delivering an important speech at a meeting in Beijing to advance the work on coordinating the prevention and control of the COVID-19 and economic and social development.

Xi said the COVID-19 epidemic will inevitably deal a relatively big blow to China's economic and social development. However, at such a time it is even more important to view China's development in a comprehensive, dialectical and long-term perspective, and to strengthen and firm up confidence.