EPFO retains 8.5% interest on EPF deposits for 2020-21

Since FY'2014, the EPFO has consistently generated returns of not less than 8.5 per cent. A high EPF interest rate along with compounding makes a significant difference to gains of subscribers. This is despite the fact that the EPFO has consistently followed a conservative approach towards investment, putting highest emphasis on the safety and preservation of principal first approach. Risk appetite of EPFO is very low, since it involves investing poor man's retirement savings also, it added.

According to the statement, the EPFO over the years has been able to distribute higher income to its members through various economic cycles with minimal credit risk. Considering the high credit profile of the EPFO investment, the interest rate of the EPFO is considerably higher than other comparable investments avenues available for subscribers.

During the period from 2015-16, the EPFO prudently started investing in equity through exchange traded funds based on the NSE 50 and BSE 30 indices.

The investment in equity assets started from 5 per cent for FY'2015 and subsequently went up to 15 per cent of the incremental portfolio.

The assured fixed return approach of the EPFO, announced by the CBT every year, along with the tax exemptions makes it an attractive choice for investors, providing them with strong social security in the form of provident fund, pension and insurance schemes, the ministry said.

Earlier this year, there were speculations that the EPFO would lower interest on provident fund deposits for this fiscal (2020-21) in view of more withdrawals and lesser contribution by members amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In March last year, the EPFO had lowered interest rate on provident fund deposits to a seven-year low of 8.5 per cent for 2019-20, from 8.65 per cent in 2018-19.