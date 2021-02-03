No funds to provide digital equipment, improving internet connectivity and teacher training

Educationists, teachers and members of the civic education committee are unsatisfied with the budget allocation stating the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) should have increased funding in order to provide digital equipment to students and teachers, improve internet bandwidth and teacher training post the pandemic.

With 1,300 classrooms in municipal schools to be developed as virtual classrooms, educationists said the BMC should provide digital equipment to students and teachers. Al-Nasser Zakaria, professor and member of the BMC education committee, said, "Due to the shift to online education, students and teachers should be provided with smartphones or tablets to simplify virtual teaching-learning."