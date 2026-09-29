Endurance Overseas Acquires Remaining 32% Stake In Stöferle Entities For ₹162 Crore

Endurance Overseas |

Mumbai: Endurance Technologies Limited announced on 29 September 2026 that its wholly-owned Italian subsidiary, Endurance Overseas SpA (EOSpA), has executed an Amendment Agreement to acquire the remaining 32 per cent equity stake in Stöferle Automotive GmbH and Stöferle GmbH, collectively known as the Stöferle entities.

Acquisition Details

The acquisition was made for an upfront cash consideration of €18 million (approximately ₹162 crore). This amount is lower than the originally agreed purchase consideration of €20.13 million.

Ownership Structure

Prior to this agreement, EOSpA held a 68 per cent equity stake in the Stöferle entities. With this acquisition, EOSpA now holds a 100 per cent stake in each of the Stöferle entities.

Strategic Rationale

The company said that this accelerated acquisition enables EOSpA to achieve full ownership and streamline management, governance, and operational decision-making under a single structure. This is expected to enhance strategic and operational flexibility by eliminating minority shareholder considerations and facilitating faster execution of business initiatives.

Stöferle Automotive GmbH

Stöferle Automotive GmbH, incorporated on 12 August 2011, specialises in manufacturing machined aluminium castings for automotive applications. Its turnover for the financial year ended 31 March 2026 was €76.4 million.

Stöferle GmbH

Stöferle GmbH, incorporated on 20 November 1992, is involved in machining aluminium castings for automotive applications and producing CNC machines for captive use. Its turnover for the financial year ended 31 March 2026 was €16.9 million.

Related Party Transaction

Endurance Technologies stated that the transaction constitutes a related party transaction. The shareholders divesting their stake are either directors of the Stöferle entities or their relatives. The company confirmed the transaction was undertaken on an arm’s length basis and is considered beneficial for EOSpA and Endurance Technologies.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.