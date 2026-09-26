 Dr Lal PathLabs Completes 80% Stake Acquisition In Ghana's Sunshine Healthcare
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessDr Lal PathLabs Completes 80% Stake Acquisition In Ghana's Sunshine Healthcare

Dr Lal PathLabs Completes 80% Stake Acquisition In Ghana's Sunshine Healthcare

Dr Lal PathLabs’ Dubai subsidiary has acquired an 80% stake in Ghana’s Sunshine Healthcare, making it a step-down subsidiary and expanding the diagnostics firm’s African presence.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, September 26, 2026, 05:04 PM IST
Dr Lal PathLabs Completes 80% Stake Acquisition In Ghana's Sunshine Healthcare
Dr Lal PathLabs |

Mumbai: Dr Lal PathLabs' wholly owned subsidiary in Dubai, Dr Lal PathLabs FZCO (DLPL Dubai), has completed the acquisition of an 80% stake in Sunshine Healthcare Limited (SHL) in Ghana. The acquisition makes SHL a step-down subsidiary of Dr Lal PathLabs.

Acquisition Details

The acquisition was completed in accordance with the agreement and prevailing provisions applicable in Ghana. This follows an earlier intimation on July 24, 2026, regarding the board's approval for the acquisition.

Read Also
Dr Lal PathLabs To Acquire 70% Stake In Gujarat-Based SN Genelab For ₹168 Crore
Dr Lal PathLabs To Acquire 70% Stake In Gujarat-Based SN Genelab For ₹168 Crore

Strategic Importance

This move expands Dr Lal PathLabs' international footprint, particularly in the African market, through its Dubai subsidiary. It marks a significant step in the company's growth strategy.

Regulatory Compliance

SEBI/HO/CFD/CFD-P0D-1/P/CIR/2023/123 dated July 13, 2023, were previously intimated on July 24, 2026.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.

Follow us on
Add FPJ As a
Trusted Source