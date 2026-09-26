Dr Lal PathLabs Completes 80% Stake Acquisition In Ghana's Sunshine Healthcare

Dr Lal PathLabs |

Mumbai: Dr Lal PathLabs' wholly owned subsidiary in Dubai, Dr Lal PathLabs FZCO (DLPL Dubai), has completed the acquisition of an 80% stake in Sunshine Healthcare Limited (SHL) in Ghana. The acquisition makes SHL a step-down subsidiary of Dr Lal PathLabs.

Acquisition Details

The acquisition was completed in accordance with the agreement and prevailing provisions applicable in Ghana. This follows an earlier intimation on July 24, 2026, regarding the board's approval for the acquisition.

Strategic Importance

This move expands Dr Lal PathLabs' international footprint, particularly in the African market, through its Dubai subsidiary. It marks a significant step in the company's growth strategy.

Regulatory Compliance

SEBI/HO/CFD/CFD-P0D-1/P/CIR/2023/123 dated July 13, 2023, were previously intimated on July 24, 2026.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.