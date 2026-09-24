Dr Lal PathLabs To Acquire 70% Stake In Gujarat-Based SN Genelab For ₹168 Crore | AI Representational Image

New Delhi, September 24: Diagnostic services provider Dr Lal PathLabs Ltd on Thursday announced that its board of directors has approved the acquisition of a 70 per cent stake in Gujarat-based SN Genelab for approximately ₹168 crore.

The transaction also includes a performance-linked earn-out component capped at ₹31.5 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Following completion of the deal, SN Genelab will become a subsidiary of Dr Lal PathLabs.

Acquisition To Expand Genomics Portfolio

Dr Lal PathLabs said the acquisition is aimed at strengthening its expertise in genomics and expanding its portfolio of advanced diagnostic services.

The transaction is expected to be completed by November 30, 2026, according to the regulatory filing.

SN Genelab, incorporated in Gujarat on December 16, 2013, provides diagnostic genomics services.

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SN Genelab Reports ₹57.96 Crore Turnover In FY26

According to the filing, SN Genelab recorded a turnover of ₹57.96 crore in the financial year 2025-26.

The company’s turnover stood at ₹53.36 crore in FY25 and ₹43.27 crore in FY24.

Dr Lal PathLabs stated that the proposed transaction does not qualify as a related-party transaction and does not require any government or regulatory approvals.

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