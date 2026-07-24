Dr. Lal PathLabs Q1 Consolidated Net Profit Rises 28% To ₹170.5 Crore, Declares ₹5 Dividend

Mumbai: Dr. Lal PathLabs Ltd on Wednesday reported a 28% increase in its consolidated net profit to ₹170.5 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026, compared to ₹134 crore in the year-ago period. Total income for the quarter also saw an uptick, reaching ₹829.6 crore.

Financial Performance

Consolidated revenue from operations for the quarter stood at ₹797.7 crore, up from ₹669.8 crore in the corresponding period last year. Total expenses for the June quarter were ₹600.9 crore, an increase from ₹516.8 crore in the year-ago quarter.

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Dividend Declaration

The company's board approved an interim dividend of ₹5 per equity share, representing 50% on a face value of ₹10 each, for the financial year 2026-27. The record date for this dividend payment has been set as 30 July 2026, with payment to be made within 30 days of declaration.

Stock Options Granted

Dr. Lal PathLabs also approved the granting of 1,19,300 stock options under its Employee Restricted Stock Unit Plan 2025 to eligible employees. These options, each with a face value of ₹10, will vest over a period of one to four years from the grant date and can be exercised within five years.

Acquisitions Approved

The board noted the approval by its wholly-owned subsidiary, Dr Lal PathLabs FZCO, Dubai, to acquire an 80% stake in Sunshine Healthcare Limited, Ghana, for a consideration not exceeding GHS 45.6 crore (approximately ₹38 crore).

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Additionally, Dr. Lal Ventures Private Limited, another wholly-owned subsidiary, received approval to subscribe to a 30% equity stake in Neuome Technologies Private Limited for up to ₹35 crore. The acquisition of Neuome Technologies is expected to be completed by August 31, 2026.

Board Meeting

The Board of Directors meeting commenced at 10:45 A.M. (IST) and concluded at 01:30 P.M. (IST).

Previous Year’s Dividend

For the financial year ended 31 March 2026, the board had proposed a final dividend of ₹4 per equity share, subject to shareholder approval at the Annual General Meeting.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.