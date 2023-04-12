Dr Lal PathLabs rewards employees with 16,000 shares as stock options | Image: Dr Lal PathLabs (Representative)

Dr. Lal PathLabs Limited's board of directors on Wednesday approved the allotment of 16,000 equity shares to employees as stock options, the company announced through an exchange filing. The shares were allotted under the ESOP 2010 Plan of the company.

Post the allotment the paid-up equity of the company increased to Rs 83,38,38,770 consisting of 8,33,83,877 shares of Rs 10 each.

Dr Lal PathLabs on March 21 appointed Vinay Gujral as compliance officer.

Dr Lal PathLabs shares

The shares of Dr Lal PathLabs on Wednesday at 2:36 pm IST were at Rs 1,912, up by 2.82 per cent.

