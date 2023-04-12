 Dr Lal PathLabs rewards employees with 16,000 shares as stock options
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessDr Lal PathLabs rewards employees with 16,000 shares as stock options

Dr Lal PathLabs rewards employees with 16,000 shares as stock options

The shares were allotted under the ESOP 2010 Plan of the company.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, April 12, 2023, 02:39 PM IST
article-image
Dr Lal PathLabs rewards employees with 16,000 shares as stock options | Image: Dr Lal PathLabs (Representative)

Dr. Lal PathLabs Limited's board of directors on Wednesday approved the allotment of 16,000 equity shares to employees as stock options, the company announced through an exchange filing. The shares were allotted under the ESOP 2010 Plan of the company.

Post the allotment the paid-up equity of the company increased to Rs 83,38,38,770 consisting of 8,33,83,877 shares of Rs 10 each.

Dr Lal PathLabs on March 21 appointed Vinay Gujral as compliance officer.

Dr Lal PathLabs shares

The shares of Dr Lal PathLabs on Wednesday at 2:36 pm IST were at Rs 1,912, up by 2.82 per cent.

Read Also
Dr Lal PathLabs Ltd appoints Vinay Gujral as Compliance Officer
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Twitter 'no longer exists' as company merges with X Corp

Twitter 'no longer exists' as company merges with X Corp

Dr Lal PathLabs rewards employees with 16,000 shares as stock options

Dr Lal PathLabs rewards employees with 16,000 shares as stock options

Piyush Goyal invites French businessmen to invest in India to deepen trade partnership

Piyush Goyal invites French businessmen to invest in India to deepen trade partnership

Airtel 5G Plus now live in Ladakh

Airtel 5G Plus now live in Ladakh

Mahindra Logistics allots shares worth Rs 5.91 lakh to employees as stock options

Mahindra Logistics allots shares worth Rs 5.91 lakh to employees as stock options