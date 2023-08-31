 Dr. Lal PathLabs Allots Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessDr. Lal PathLabs Allots Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option

Dr. Lal PathLabs Allots Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option

The face value of the equity shares is Rs 10 each.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, August 31, 2023, 12:26 PM IST
article-image
Dr. Lal PathLabs Allots Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option | Image: Dr Lal PathLabs (Representative)

Dr. Lal PathLabs Limited on Thursday announced that the the Board of Directors through Circular Resolution approved allotment of 5000 equity shares to employees as stock option under under the ESOP 2010 Plan of the Company, the company announced through an exchange.

The face value of the equity shares is Rs 10 each.

With this allotment, the Paid-up Equity Share Capital of the Company increased to Rs 83,46,98,520 divided into 8,34,69,852 Equity Shares of Rs 10 each.

Dr. Lal PathLabs Limited shares

The shares of r Dr. Lal PathLabs Limited on Thursday at 12:20 pm IST were at Rs 2,202.35, down by 0.25 percent.

Read Also
Dr Lal PathLabs rewards employees with 16,000 shares as stock options
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

ONDC Provides Huge Growth Opportunities For Financial Services, Manufacturing, E-commerce, Agri...

ONDC Provides Huge Growth Opportunities For Financial Services, Manufacturing, E-commerce, Agri...

Zydus Receives Final Approval From The USFDA For Isotretinoin Capsules

Zydus Receives Final Approval From The USFDA For Isotretinoin Capsules

Elon Musk Adds Calling and Video Features On X; No Phone Number Required

Elon Musk Adds Calling and Video Features On X; No Phone Number Required

Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund Acquires Additional Kajaria Ceramics Shares

Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund Acquires Additional Kajaria Ceramics Shares

TCS Expands Partnership With Athora Netherlands To Manage The Insurer’s IT and Business Operations

TCS Expands Partnership With Athora Netherlands To Manage The Insurer’s IT and Business Operations