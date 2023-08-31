Dr. Lal PathLabs Allots Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option | Image: Dr Lal PathLabs (Representative)

Dr. Lal PathLabs Limited on Thursday announced that the the Board of Directors through Circular Resolution approved allotment of 5000 equity shares to employees as stock option under under the ESOP 2010 Plan of the Company, the company announced through an exchange.

The face value of the equity shares is Rs 10 each.

With this allotment, the Paid-up Equity Share Capital of the Company increased to Rs 83,46,98,520 divided into 8,34,69,852 Equity Shares of Rs 10 each.

Dr. Lal PathLabs Limited shares

The shares of r Dr. Lal PathLabs Limited on Thursday at 12:20 pm IST were at Rs 2,202.35, down by 0.25 percent.