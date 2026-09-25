Bombay HC Upholds State’s Choice Of Purandar Airport Site 1A, Refuses To Interfere In Land Acquisition

The Bombay High Court has dismissed a challenge by three farmers to the proposed airport site and related land acquisition | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, September 24, 2026: The Bombay High Court has backed the Maharashtra government’s decision to locate the proposed Purandar Greenfield Airport at Site 1A, saying farmers cannot dictate an alternative location to save their agricultural land from acquisition and that site selection for such a mega project is for technical experts and the State to decide.

A bench of Justices Suman Shyam and Advait Sethna dismissed a petition by three Purandar farmers challenging Site 1A and the acquisition of their land.

The court said the petitioners’ main grievance was against the airport’s siting, with their opposition to the acquisition stemming from their claim that a better alternative, Site 5A, was available.

Farmers Challenge Airport Site

The court said the petitioners had essentially challenged the airport’s location to protect their agricultural land from acquisition. However, it noted that their senior counsel had fairly submitted that the principal challenge was to the airport’s siting, with the acquisition being opposed on the ground that a better alternative site was available.

The farmers had relied on Site 5A, which was explored by authorities between 2020 and 2021. They claimed it involved lesser acquisition and development costs, fewer rehabilitation issues and comparatively barren land, while Site 1A would affect irrigated, multi-crop agricultural land on which they depended for their livelihood.

Site Selection Is Policy Decision

The bench, however, said there was nothing on record to show that Site 5A was ever finally selected. Though an NOC had been granted for the site, it was subsequently cancelled and Site 1A was restored. The court said these exercises were undertaken when different sites were still being examined and before any location had been finalised.

“The executive authorities are best equipped with the technical expertise to decide on the alignment, location, public safety and requirement of land for such a mega project,” the bench observed.

It held that the choice of an airport site was essentially a policy decision and that a writ court could not sit in appeal over technical decisions taken by experts. Interference would be warranted only if there was cogent material showing bad faith, colourable exercise of power, violation of mandatory statutory provisions or non-compliance with environmental norms.

Acquisition Process Substantially Advanced

“Siting of the airport is purely a matter of policy decision,” the court said, adding that the State was “in the best position to decide the suitability of the land and the extent to which the same is required for the public project.”

The bench also noted that the land acquisition process under the Maharashtra Industrial Development Act had substantially progressed, with statutory notifications issued, objections considered and the Section 32(1) notification issued.

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However, the court clarified that it had not ruled on individual grievances concerning statutory compliance, compensation or its disbursement. Landowners were left free to pursue appropriate statutory remedies.

The petition was accordingly dismissed with no order as to costs.

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