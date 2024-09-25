 Emirates Apologises To Passengers After Dubai-Bound Flight Emits Smoke At Chennai Airport
ANIUpdated: Wednesday, September 25, 2024, 01:48 PM IST
Emirates Airlines apologised for the inconvenience caused to passengers after smoke started coming from the engine compartment of a Dubai-bound flight at Chennai Airport on Tuesday.

Emirates Issues Apologies

Following an engineering inspection, the aircraft was cleared to proceed to Dubai. Emirates apologises for the inconvenience caused.

The safety of our passengers and crew is of the utmost importance." According to Chennai Airport officials, smoke was detected from the tail of Flight EK547 during refuelling at 9:40 PM on Tuesday has caused panic.

Safety Paramount

"Ground staff alerted pilots, who shut down engines to prevent escalation. And fire engines rushed to the site to prevent any untoward situation.

The situation was brought under control. In between, all passengers were deplaned for safety inspection," said an airport official.

A team of engineers inspected the Airport for safety clearance and it was cleared for take-off later.

