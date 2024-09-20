Toxic Culture Gets Work Done?: BharatPe Founder Ashneer Grover Defends 'Conflicts' At Office

The recent demise of Pune-based chartered accountant, Anna Sebastian Perayil, due to work-related stress has ignited many conversations on work-life balance and workplace culture and toxicity at workspaces.

Work-Life Balance

Perayil was employed with one of the biggest professional services companies in the world, Ernst & Young, EY.

Ashneer Grover On Toxicty

While many have spoken against workplace toxicity, BharatPe founder and entrepreneur Ashneer Grover, who is known for his unapologetic commentary on a lot of issues, also had some thoughts to share on the matter.

It’s baffling to see anyone advocate for a toxic environment. #AnnaPerayil

Your views? pic.twitter.com/QhPnCeKhxq — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) September 19, 2024

In a video of him speaking at the event, Grover is seen talking about his short-lived stint at EY. It is to be noted that that video is not recent.

In the video, Grover claims that, post his stint at Grofers, Grover went onto to get an opportunity at EY. He said he would be offered a mammth package of Rs 1 crore to be a partner at the company.

Grover Rejects 'Dead' EY

Narrating his primary experience there, Grover said, when he entered the EY office, he did find any spirit in the employees working over there. In his words, "wah sirf lashe paddi this, kriya karm karna bacha that. This loosely translates to, "I could only see corpses, that were waiting to be cremated.".

Grover, in his 'anecdote' further claimed that he made up an excuse to get out of there and left the place and rejected the offer.

Furthermore, the BharatPe founder also went to say, that it is better to have a workplace, where there is 'ladai jagde' or skirmishes and conflicts, and is not 'dead' in spirit. In Grover's own words, "Jaha Pe ladai ho rahe ho, who best office hai.". According to him, such workspaces get their work done, and therefore suggested toxicity working for the company.

Anna Sebastian Perayil died of work stress and was overworked. In addition, the deceased's mother also claimed that none of her coworkers from EY attended her funeral.