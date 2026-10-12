Emcure Pharma Approves Merger Of Two Wholly-Owned Subsidiaries, Zuventus Healthcare And Emcutix Biopharmaceuticals

Mumbai: Emcure Pharmaceuticals Limited on Monday announced that its Board of Directors approved a Composite Scheme of Amalgamation for two wholly-owned subsidiaries, Zuventus Healthcare Limited and Emcutix Biopharmaceuticals Limited, with the parent company.

Board Meeting Details

The Board of Directors met on October 12, 2026, commencing at 9:45 a.m. (IST) and concluding at 10:10 a.m. (IST) to approve the scheme.

Financial Overview of Transferor Companies

As of March 31, 2026, Zuventus Healthcare Limited reported a net worth of ₹871.46 crore and a turnover of ₹1,040.58 crore for the financial year 2025-26. Emcutix Biopharmaceuticals Limited had a net worth of ₹(13.07) crore and a turnover of ₹29.37 crore for the same period.

Emcure Pharmaceuticals Financials

Emcure Pharmaceuticals Limited, the transferee company, reported a net worth of ₹3,710.60 crore as of March 31, 2026, with a turnover of ₹5,243.19 crore for FY 2025-26.

Amalgamation Rationale

The amalgamation aims to achieve entity rationalisation and improve operational efficiency within the group, according to the company. Both Zuventus Healthcare and Emcutix Biopharmaceuticals operate in the pharmaceutical business.

Consideration and Shareholding Impact

No consideration will be payable for the amalgamation. The entire share capital of the transferor companies is held by Emcure Pharmaceuticals, meaning no new shares will be issued. Consequently, there will be no change in the shareholding pattern of Emcure Pharmaceuticals Limited.

Regulatory Approvals

The scheme is subject to necessary statutory and regulatory approvals, including the sanction from the National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai Bench. Amruta Yangalwar, Company Secretary and Compliance Officer, signed the disclosure.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.