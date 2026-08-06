Emcure Pharma Q1 PAT Rises 36% To ₹292.49 Crore, Revenue Up 22.8%

Emcure Pharmaceuticals |

Mumbai: Emcure Pharmaceuticals on Thursday announced its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 rose 36.2% to ₹292.49 crore, compared with ₹214.79 crore in the same period last fiscal year.

Revenue Performance

The company's revenue from operations increased 22.8% to ₹2,580.45 crore in the first quarter of FY27, up from ₹2,100.54 crore in Q1 FY26. Total income for the quarter stood at ₹2,582.52 crore, against ₹2,104.23 crore a year ago.

Expense Overview

Total expenses for the quarter increased to ₹2,188.99 crore from ₹1,809.98 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year. Cost of materials consumed was ₹481.14 crore, and employee benefit expenses amounted to ₹409.50 crore.

Profit Before Tax and Exceptional Items

Profit before tax (PBT) for Q1 FY27 reached ₹393.53 crore, a rise from ₹290.76 crore in Q1 FY26. The company reported an exceptional item of a loss of ₹1.61 crore during the quarter.

Earnings Per Share

Basic earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 stood at ₹15.50, an increase from ₹10.92 reported in the same quarter last year.

Domestic and International Business

Domestic business contributed ₹1,095.30 crore to revenue, growing 10.2% year-on-year. International business grew 34.2% to ₹1,485.10 crore, accounting for 57.6% of consolidated revenue from operations.

R&D Investment

Research and development (R&D) investment for the quarter was ₹90.40 crore, representing 3.5% of revenue.

Organisational Changes

Berjis Desai will retire as Chairman of the Board of Directors after the forthcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM), with Satish Mehta set to take over as Chairman. Samit Mehta has been appointed Chief Operating Officer of Emcure and Chief Executive Officer of Gennova Biopharmaceuticals.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security