Mumbai: Emcure Pharma Files ₹75 Crore Fraud Case Over Data Theft, Mass Resignations, And Rival Firm Allegations

Emcure Pharmaceuticals |

Mumbai: A major corporate fraud and data theft case has been registered in Mumbai following a complaint by a senior executive of Emcure Pharmaceuticals Limited, alleging breach of contract, intellectual property theft, and financial losses of nearly ₹75 crore.

Zuventus Healthcare incorporated in 2002 with Emcure support

According to FIR, Complainant Tajuddin Sabir Shaikh (51), Chief Financial Officer of Emcure, stated that he has been associated with the company since 2003 and currently oversees operations of its subsidiary Zuventus Healthcare Limited as well.

According to the FIR, Zuventus Healthcare was incorporated in 2002 with technical and business support from Emcure, followed by a Shareholders’ Agreement (SHA) that included strict non-compete and non-solicitation clauses prohibiting stakeholders from engaging in competing businesses or poaching employees.

Nearly 950 employees resigned en masse in three months

Shaikh alleged that despite these contractual obligations, former key stakeholders including Prakash Guha, Chandrakant Shetty, Reji Varghese, Anand Shetty and others floated a rival company, Zorvia Healthcare Limited, in November 2025.

The complaint states that several senior officials and employees from Zuventus, including those from HR, marketing, IT, legal, and sales departments, resigned en masse—nearly 950 employees between October and December 2025—and joined the rival firm.

₹100 crore R&D data allegedly deleted or misused

It is further alleged that confidential data, including export distribution details, product lists, employment contracts, and other sensitive business information, was accessed and transferred to personal email accounts. A technical audit reportedly revealed that critical intellectual property, trade secrets, and R&D data—developed at a cost exceeding ₹100 crore—was either deleted or misused.

The accused are also alleged to have used similar product compositions in key therapeutic segments such as pediatrics, gynecology, gastroenterology, diabetology, and nutritional supplements to manufacture and market competing products.

Sales decline of ₹74.96 crore between October and March

Additionally, the complaint claims that false information was circulated in the market, including messages suggesting that Zuventus had shut down or merged with the rival firm, thereby damaging its reputation and business. Stockists from different regions reportedly sought clarification from the company over such claims.

Due to the mass resignations and alleged data breach, Zuventus reportedly suffered operational disruptions and a decline in sales amounting to ₹74.96 crore between October 2025 and March 2026, along with a monthly revenue loss of ₹7–10 crore.

Based on the complaint, Bhandup Police Station has registered an FIR under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and the Information Technology Act, including provisions related to cheating and data theft. The case is currently being investigated by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW), officials said.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/