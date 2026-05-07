Palghar Administration Defends Vadhvan Port Land Acquisition Process, Asserts Transparency Amid Misinformation Fears | X

Palghar, Maharashtra: The Palghar district administration has reiterated its commitment to transparency and fairness in the land acquisition process for the Vadhvan Port project, amid rising concerns and allegations from certain quarters.

District Collector Dr. Indu Rani Jakhar on Wednesday issued a detailed clarification addressing key issues related to compensation, verification procedures, and grievance redressal. The move aims to counter what the administration described as “ongoing misinformation” surrounding the project.

Strict Verification Before Compensation

Responding to allegations regarding inflated or fraudulent claims, particularly in relation to tree valuation, the Collector stated that both the Agriculture and Forest Departments have been directed to carry out rigorous on-site verification of all assets. She emphasized that no payments towards trees or other such assets have been disbursed so far, and a comprehensive verification process is currently underway to eliminate any scope for malpractice.

Compensation Rates Finalised

The administration also clarified that land compensation rates, finalised on February 17 in accordance with government norms, are non-negotiable. In six villages, including Varor and Chinchani, rates have been fixed at ₹4.5–5 lakh per guntha, while in the remaining 18 villages, agricultural land is being compensated at approximately ₹2.5 lakh per guntha.

Landholders dissatisfied with the rates have been advised to accept compensation “under protest” and subsequently appeal before the designated arbitrator, the Additional Collector of Palghar.

Deadline Extension and Administrative Support

So far, compensation amounting to nearly ₹240 crore has been disbursed. Acknowledging delays caused by family disputes and documentation issues, the administration has secured an extension from the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) beyond the earlier April 30 deadline for voluntary acquisition.

To facilitate smoother processing, special revenue camps are being conducted to update land records. Additionally, land mapping for Gola Survey parcels is being provided at a nominal fee of ₹200 to help landowners regularize titles.

Measures to Counter Misinformation

Expressing concern over rumours allegedly spread by groups such as the Vadhvan Sangharsh Samiti, the Collector cautioned that such claims are misleading landholders and discouraging them from claiming legitimate compensation.

To enhance direct communication, the administration has introduced a dedicated email helpline—vadhvanbhusampandan@gmail.com—and designated specific hours for citizens to meet the Collector and address their grievances.

“We are monitoring the entire process with utmost transparency,” Dr. Jakhar stated. “Strict action will be taken against any official found guilty of malpractice. Landholders are urged to submit their documents through proper channels and not be influenced by false information.”

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