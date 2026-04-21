Emcure Pharma Stock Declines Up To 4.8% After ED Namita Thapar Faces Backlash Over ‘Namaz’ Post

The stock of Emcure Pharmaceuticals declined up to 4.8 percent on the bourses on Tuesday as the company’s executive director Namita Thapar faced backlash over a post explaining the health benefits of Namaz.

On Tuesday, the stock opened almost 2 percent lower at Rs 1,599.95 apiece compared to the previous close of Rs 1,630.10 apiece.

During trading hours, the stock further declined to Rs 1,551 apiece, which was about 4.8 percent lower than the previous close.

The latest decline in the stock has come after the company’s executive director and former Shark Tank panellist Namita Thapar faced criticism for sharing the health benefits of Namaz.

She had posted that the postures while offering Namaz act as a full-body exercise, helping in digestion, flexibility, and mental health.

While the post was made at the end of March, it is going viral on social media now, especially after the alleged faith-based sexual harassment case in Tata Consultancy Services and the Lenskart dress code controversy for allegedly suppressing Hindu symbols of faith like tilak and kalawa.

Netizens are criticising Thapar for having “religious double standards.” Some have even called for a boycott of Emcure’s products.

Emcure is a leading Indian pharma company, manufacturing medicines used in HIV antivirals, gynaecology, cardiology, and dermatology.

Despite the online backlash, Thapar has maintained her stance and criticised people who are abusing her and her family.

“I am a healthcare professional. I have also made reels on the health benefits of yoga and especially surya namaskar, but no one objected then. I have been taught that R for Religion and R for respect. And this is just a way of showing respect,” she said in a video.

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In a potential reference to the TCS sexual harassment case, she said, “If wrong things happen at any workplace that are against basic human rights, me and all of us should speak up. I don’t care about the personal trolling; I’m used to it for the last five years since Shark Tank, but the purpose of this reel is to request all proud Indians in this country to start speaking up when they see something wrong, out of humanity, out of patriotism. Jai Hind.”