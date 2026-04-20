Been Called “R**di” Non-Stop: Shark Tank’s Namita Thapar Hits Back At Trolls Criticising Her Namaz-Benefit Video, Amid Lenskart Row |

Entrepreneur and Emcure Pharmaceuticals Executive Director Namita Thapar strongly responded to sustained online harassment, issuing a firm message against hate and calling for mutual respect across religions. The backlash follows her recent social media post sharing the physical health benefits of Namaz, which triggered widespread debate online.

In a video shared on social media, Thapar revealed that she recorded the message at around 7:00 am during her commute to work to Mumbai. She said she was compelled to stop her car mid-journey to address what she described as trolling and abusive remarks directed not only at her but also at her mother. "I've been called 'r**di' non-stop," she said. Stressing the importance of speaking out, she stated that she has come to realise that silence is not a virtue, especially when one’s dignity or basic human rights are under attack.

Thapar Pointed Out Making Several Videos On Hindu Traditions

Thapar, widely known for her role on Shark Tank India, pointed out what she termed as selective outrage. As a healthcare professional, she explained that her observations on religious practices stem purely from a wellness perspective.

She noted that she has previously shared content about Hindu traditions like Surya Namaskar and yoga asanas without attracting similar backlash. Questioning the inconsistency, she reiterated her belief that all religions deserve equal respect, adding, 'R for Religion means R for Respect.'

Having been in the public eye for several years, Thapar acknowledged that she has grown accustomed to trolling since joining the popular startup reality show. However, she stressed that this instance crossed a line, leading her to take a stand not just for herself but for a broader principle.

She urged citizens whom she termed 'proud Indians' to raise their voices against injustice, framing it as a matter of both humanity and patriotism. According to her, remaining silent in the face of wrongdoing only enables further harm.

Ending her video on a resolute note, Thapar invoked the idea of karma, cautioning the trollers that 'God is watching' and that spreading hate and their actions do not go unnoticed. She concluded her message with Jai Hind.

Thapar's Video Comes Amid Lenskart Controversy

The controversy comes close on the heels of another debate involving Lenskart, where a purported internal 'style guide' sparked outrage for allegedly restricting certain Hindu religious identifiers like the Tilak and Kalava (sacred thread) while permitting other religious attire. Although Lenskart founder Peyush Bansal, Thapar’s fellow 'Shark', clarified that the document was an outdated training note and not company policy, the incident sparked nationwide debate and calls for a boycott.