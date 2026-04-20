Throwback Video Of Namita Thapar Investing In Hijab & Abaya Company On Shark Tank India Resurfaces Amid Namaz-Benefit Video Row

Throwback Video Of Namita Thapar Invested In Forever Modest, Clothing Brand Manufacturing Hijabs & Abayas, Resurfaces Amid Namaz Benefit Post Row |

Mumbai: Entrepreneur and Shark Tank India judge Namita Thapar is once again at the centre of public attention, as a throwback clip from the business reality show has gone viral amid the ongoing controversy surrounding her recent video post on the health benefits of Namaz.

The resurfaced video features Thapar and fellow investors backing Forever Modest, a clothing brand specialising in modest wear, including hijabs and abayas. In the viral video, Sana Farheen Shaikh, owner of Forever Modest, a clothing brand, can be seen making a pitch against the Sharks.

Connecting dots....

Namita Thapar once invested in Forever Modest, owned by Sana Farheen Shaikh



It is a clothing brand that primarily designs and sells hijabs, abayas, etc pic.twitter.com/XIPWgMVXWa — X Secular (@x4secular) April 20, 2026

After listening to the value and revenue of the brand, Namita can be seen offering Shaikh an offer of Rs 5 lakh for a 5 per cent valuation in her company. Later, after consulting with other sharks, the offer was revised to a sum of Rs 20 lakhs for 20 per cent equity.

At the end, Shaikh accepted the offer made by Amit Jain, Anupam Mittal, Namita Thapar & Vineeta Singh, offering a 20 per cent equity for a sum of Rs 20 lakhs. The video has gone viral on the internet amid controversy revolving Thapar's recent Namaz benefit video.

Watch The Full Pitch Here:

The clip has gained traction online in the backdrop of the recent backlash Thapar has faced over her video discussing the physical benefits of Namaz. In that video, she described the practice from a wellness perspective, which led to sustained trolling and abusive comments on social media.

Namita Thapar Hits Back At Trolls Criticising Her Namaz-Benefit Video

Responding strongly, Thapar released a video message addressing the harassment. She revealed that she recorded the clip early in the morning during her commute to work, even stopping her car mid-journey to speak out. In the video, she described the nature of abuse, stating that derogatory slurs were directed not only at her but also at her mother.

I left for bombay at 6.30 am like the hard working professional that I am & stopped the car at 7 am to make this reel as I’ve long realised that silence is not a virtue & one must speak up when they are disrespected. Yes if wrong things happen at any workplace that are against… pic.twitter.com/rvMSu0wXz0 — Namita (@namitathapar) April 20, 2026

She stressed that her intention was rooted in healthcare awareness, noting that she has previously spoken about Hindu practices such as yoga and Surya Namaskar without attracting similar criticism. Questioning what she termed 'selective outrage,' Thapar reiterated that all religions deserve equal respect.

Thapar concluded her response with a strong message against hate, urging people to speak up against injustice and emphasising that actions driven by intolerance ultimately have consequences.