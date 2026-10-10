Mumbai NCLT Suspends Court VI From October 13, Transfers Pending Cases To 5 Other Courts

The NCLT Mumbai Bench has reassigned pending insolvency proceedings from Court VI to Courts I to V following vacancies among tribunal members | Representational Image

Mumbai, October 10, 2026: The Mumbai Bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has temporarily suspended the functioning of Court VI from October 13, 2026, due to vacancies in the posts of tribunal members. The suspension will remain in force until further orders.

Pending cases redistributed across five courts

In an order dated October 9, the tribunal directed the transfer of all matters pending before Court VI to Courts I to V of the Mumbai Bench. The redistribution covers proceedings under Sections 7, 9, 10 and 95 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), 2016.

“In view of the vacancies to the post of Members at the National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai Bench, the functioning of Court no. VI Mumbai Bench is temporarily suspended, w.e.f. 13.10.2026, until further order,” read the document.

The order directs the concerned court officers to transfer the records of the cases and list them for their next hearings in accordance with the dates mentioned in the respective order sheets.

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Case records to be transferred

The Joint Registrar of the NCLT Mumbai Bench has been instructed to ensure that both physical case records and electronic case details on the Case Information System (CIS) are transferred to the respective courts. A compliance report must be submitted to the NCLT Principal Bench in New Delhi by October 14, 2026.

The order was issued by Registrar Utkarsh Yadav with the approval of the NCLT President.

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