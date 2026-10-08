Fredun Pharmaceuticals Acquires 26% Stake In Goodman Vetcare For ₹300 Crore

Fredun Pharmaceuticals Acquires 26% Stake In Goodman Vetcare |

Mumbai: Fredun Pharmaceuticals Limited announced on 8 October 2026, it has acquired a 26% stake in Goodman Vetcare Private Limited for ₹300 crore. Goodman Vetcare, a pet pharmacy chain, plans to open eight new stores across three cities.

Pet Care Ecosystem Expansion

The acquisition of Goodman Vetcare positions Fredun Pharmaceuticals in the veterinary retail market. Goodman Vetcare aims for a revenue opportunity of approximately ₹100 crore by FY31, the company stated.

Fredun also acquired Furlicks, an oral-strip pet-wellness brand, and plans to introduce 16 new products within the next 6-9 months, expanding its portfolio from 6 SKUs to 22 SKUs. Additionally, the company is developing WAGR, a technology-enabled pet-parenting platform.

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Strategic Shift to Brands

The company aims to transition from an OEM-led business to a 100% branded portfolio by 2029. Fredun Pharmaceuticals is targeting a doubling of revenue and profitability over the next 3-4 years.

Manufacturing Capacity Boost

Fredun is investing in manufacturing infrastructure, with a ~40,000 sq ft utility block in Palghar expected to be operational in October 2026. An additional 50,000 sq ft is planned as the company works towards building a large single-location pharma plant in India.

Shareholder Participation

Fredun allotted 1.10 crore bonus equity shares on 17 July 2026, increasing its equity share base from 55.13 lakh to 1.65 crore shares. In September 2026, a further 3,61,599 equity shares were allotted following the conversion of warrants held by non-promoter investors.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.